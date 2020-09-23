CAREFULLY TAUGHT, A Celebration Of Golden Age Musical Theatre, Will Benefit The Facing History School

The event takes place on September 30, 2020 at 8 pm EDT.

On September 30, 2020 at 8 pm EDT, the stars of Broadway, TV, film, dance, and opera unite for a night of celebration of the Golden Age of Musical Theatre to raise money for The Facing History School.

Director/Choreographer Matthew Johnson Harris (Take Me to the World at Carnegie Hall, Alvin Ailey core instructor) will direct and host alongside The Friends of Facing History School Board Chair, Mark Otto. "With the success of this event, we will meet the challenges of the year ahead and ensure our students continue to have access to an education that will help them realize their dreams," Otto says.

Harris has assembled a diverse cast of the entertainment industry's favorite stars for an interactive evening of singing, dancing, trivia, and more! Carefully Taught will feature appearances and performances by Alex Newell (Glee, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist), L Morgan Lee (A Strange Loop), Nicholas Rodriguez (One Life to Live, Tarzan), Angela Birchett (Lifetime's The Clark Sisters, The Color Purple), Antoine L. Smith (MJ the Musical, The Color Purple), Aisha Jackson (Frozen, Waitress), Alyssa Fox (Frozen, Wicked), Jonathan Burke (Choir Boy, The Inheritance), Stephanie Umoh (Hamilton, Ragtime), Bryonha Marie (Porgy and Bess, Book of Mormon), Donald Webber (Hamilton, Motown: The Musical), Rebecca E. Covington (Beautiful, Motown: The Musical), Steven LaBrie (The Barber of Seville, Bellini's La Straniera), Brie Zimmer (Happy Birthday, Wanda June), Eddie Noel Rodriguez (On Your Feet), Marquise Hitchcock (Radio City Music Hall Christmas Spectacular), Austin Ku (Pacific Overtures), Jenny Mollet (The Color Purple), Anne Fraser Thomas (The Full Monty), Injoy Fountain (The Voice), Bianca DiSarro, Lacey Angerosa, Nyseli Vega, Andrea Patterson, Darius Robinson, Darell J. Hunt, Gabriel St. Paul-Lopez, Jet Zimmer, Jonathan Arana, Kendi King, and Jet Zimmer.

"In this current time I could think of no better way to celebrate The Great White Way than with a cast of BIPOC singing material from The Golden Age of Broadway. Be prepared to hear your favorite songs from 1940--1960s sung by some of Broadway and Television's brightest stars!" Harris says. "This event will be streamed live for free, but we will be accepting donations for The Facing History School. In a world with so much uncertainty, I have faith in our next generation. We have to make sure they are 'Carefully Taught'."

Carefully Taught will stream live on YouTube on September 30, 2020 at 8 pm EDT

http://bit.ly/carefullytaughtLIVE

If you are unable to attend, you can donate by visiting: friendsoffacinghistoryschool.org

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You