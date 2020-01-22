CAG Presents Yi-Nuo Wang at Carnegie Hall
CAG's 19-20 season continues on Tuesday, February 11 with pianist Yi-Nuo Wang, the First Prize Winner of the 2018 CAG Competition. This win was one several in a series of impressive first-prize performances by Yi-Nuo, along with the 2019 "Charlotte White" Career Grant from the Salon de Virtuosi in New York City and the 2017 Wideman International Piano Competition in Louisiana. An active performer in China, Europe, and the United States, Yi-Nuo recently earned her Performer's Diploma under the tutelage of pianist Alessio Bax at Southern Methodist University in Dallas. She is currently studying at The Juilliard School under Dr. Robert McDonald.
Program:
- Bartók: Piano Sonata
- Brahms: 8 Klavierstücke, Op. 76
- Rachmaninoff:
- Piece in D minor
- Daisies, Op.38 no.3
- Prelude in G-flat major, Op. 23 No. 10
- Chen Yi: Ba Ban (2000)
- Liszt: Après une lecture du Dante: Fantasia quasi Sonata
Yi-Nuo Wang, piano
Tuesday, February 11, 2020, 7:30pm
2018 CAG Competition winner performs works by Bartók, Rachmaninoff, Liszt, and others
Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall
Tickets: $30 adults / $15 students
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Sing for us, our angel of music! Abby Seim, who studies musical theatre at Viterbo University, recently took to the stage to perform a song from Broad... (read more)
Desi Oakley Steps In For Act 2 as Jenna In WAITRESS London Following Lucie Jones' Return
After making her West End debut as Jenna in Waitress Desi Oakley again took to the West End stage last night in the lead role after Lucie Jones was un... (read more)
Oh, What a Beautiful Broadway Run- OKLAHOMA! Cast Reflects on Final Performance
In 1943, a brand new musical from new composing team Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein astounded the world and changed Broadway forever. In 2019, ... (read more)
Josh Gad, Leslie Odom, Jr., and More Will Voice Characters on CENTRAL PARK, New Series From Apple TV+
Apple TV+ has announced a new animated musical comedy, called Central Park, which will include the voices of some Broadway favorites!... (read more)
Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Be Profiled on New Apple TV+ Documentary Series DEAR...
A new documentary series on Apple TV+ will profile Broadway favorite Lin-Manuel Miranda, and more!... (read more)
Photo Flash: The Company of DIANA On Broadway Heads Into Rehearsals
The cast of the upcoming musical DIANA gathered today for their first day of rehearsal for the show's upcoming Broadway run.... (read more)