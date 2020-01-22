CAG Presents Yi-Nuo Wang at Carnegie Hall

CAG's 19-20 season continues on Tuesday, February 11 with pianist Yi-Nuo Wang, the First Prize Winner of the 2018 CAG Competition. This win was one several in a series of impressive first-prize performances by Yi-Nuo, along with the 2019 "Charlotte White" Career Grant from the Salon de Virtuosi in New York City and the 2017 Wideman International Piano Competition in Louisiana. An active performer in China, Europe, and the United States, Yi-Nuo recently earned her Performer's Diploma under the tutelage of pianist Alessio Bax at Southern Methodist University in Dallas. She is currently studying at The Juilliard School under Dr. Robert McDonald.

Program:

Bartók: Piano Sonata

Brahms: 8 Klavierstücke, Op. 76

Rachmaninoff:

Piece in D minor

Daisies, Op.38 no.3

Prelude in G-flat major, Op. 23 No. 10

Chen Yi: Ba Ban (2000)

Liszt: Après une lecture du Dante: Fantasia quasi Sonata

Yi-Nuo Wang, piano

Tuesday, February 11, 2020, 7:30pm

2018 CAG Competition winner performs works by Bartók, Rachmaninoff, Liszt, and others

Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall

Tickets: $30 adults / $15 students





