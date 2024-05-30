C4 Ensemble Sings New Works Based On French Poet, Arthur Rimbaud In June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



C4: the Choral Composer/Conductor Collective presents Rimbaud: This Fugitive Soul, featuring baritone, Muir Ingliss, at Saint Peter's Church, 619 Lexington Avenue New York, NY on June 14 (8pm) and June 15 (7:30pm).

The contemporary choral ensemble will sing new choral works based on the life of French poet Arthur Rimbaud and centered around composer Steven Gerber's 20-minute epic, “Une Saison en Enfer”, based on Rimbaud's prose poem of the same name.

Featuring new music by C4 composers, the works will delve into how Rimbaud's strange life unfolded as a working-out of his unique vision of himself and his place in the world. And just as Rimbaud's restlessly wandering imagery ushered in a new age of symbolist poetry, the concert will feature its own original and restlessly wandering images generated in the modern way: by artificial intelligence, in real time using the subtitles.

Tickets are on a sliding scale of $10-$40 and can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com/cc/arthur-rimbaud-this-fugitive-soul-3343979.

“In a city teeming with exceptional vocal ensembles of every kind, C4 is a standout, not just because of their fine programming and unique collaborative structure, but also for their consistently beautiful and balanced sound, excellent precision, warmth, and energy.” Lauren Alfano, I Care if You Listen

Founded in 2005, the Choral Composer/Conductor Collective is a unique ensemble of singers, composers and conductors, performing pieces written within the last 25 years, premiering and commissioning new choral works, and mentoring emerging singers, composers, and conductors of today's choral music.

Learn more about C4 and get tickets to the concerts at www.c4ensemble.org.