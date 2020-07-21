Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
#BwayWorldFanArt Check Out These Favorite Character Masterpieces!

There are some insanely talented Broadway artists out there! Check out their work from our favorite character challenge below!

As BroadwayWorld recently announced, we're starting a brand new art challenge called BroadwayWorld Remix!

We want to see your takes on Broadway's beloved show art in our newest art challenge. Each week, we'll give you a Broadway show and we'll share your art right here on our site!

Check out what this week's show is by clicking HERE!

My entry for #bwayworldfanart challenge this week. Theme is "Favorite Character" • • Now lemme explain: my favorite musical of all time is (and probably remains) the Producers. My all time fav character is Carmen Ghia (my love. Forever ??), as you may have guessed... now I've tried several version to just draw Carmen the way he would be recognizable up to trying to do cartoon style screenshots...all of them were somehow unsatisfying so I decided, the others need to be included as well. This is how this happened ? Anyway, I love this musical. Ever since 2001 (when I first discovered it) I am absolutely in love with it...almost 20 years(!!! wow)...and despite knowing it off by heart, it always was my main source for when I was feeling happy, or sad or wanted to laugh or wanted to just feel good...no matter what! I am somehow very emotional when it comes to his particular show and because it feels like having been there throughout the major part of my life ? So, I had to kind of draw all of them (because ...face it, they're awesome) instead of only my favorite ... a??a??a?? Do you have anything like this? Please share in the comments, cause I love checking out whatever makes you guys happy... #bwayworld #art #artofheday #artistoninstagram #digitalart #illustration #sketchbook #procreate #fanart #broadway #musical #musicaltheatre #theproducers #melbrooks #maxbialystock #carmenghia #leobloom #rogerdebris #love

A post shared by Francesca Lane | ARTIST (@lobbylane) on Jul 19, 2020 at 3:32pm PDT

I have drawn Wendla from Spring Awakening as she's one of my favourite broadway characters due to her development from a naive child to a strong independent woman who challenges her mother's authority. Dunno what happened to her arm on the right so please ignore it haha and the sharpie went over some lines as the paper in my new sketch pad sadly bleeds. I went with a shocked expression as I tried a happy one multiple times, but it didn't turn out well?. Who is your favourite Spring Awakening character? ?. #musicals #broadway #springawakening #springawakeningmusical #drawing #sketch #sharpie #totallyfucked #leamichele #jonathangroff #johngallagherjr #gideonglick #jonathanbwright #skylarastin #cartoon #cartoonart #art #artist #musicaldrawing

A post shared by Broadwayfanart18 (@broadwayfanart18) on Jul 11, 2020 at 2:44pm PDT

"I, uh, I opened a book. Something which has-in all my years on this planet- never been a particularly dangerous activity." a??i?? . . . Reposting this because (maybe you didn't notice or was just too kind not say anything...?) I forgot the scar ??‍a??i?? ________________________________________ #HarryPotter #HermioneGranger #RonWeasley #GoldenTrio #HarryPotterAndTheCursedChild #PotterArt #Potterhead #FanArt #CursedChild #CursedChildAUS #CursedChildSF #CursedChildLDN #CursedChildDE #CursedChildNYC #Hogwarts #Childhoodweek #Gryffindor #Library #Illustration #IllustrationArtists #Artstagram #Broadway #BroadwayArt #WestEnd #WizardingWorld #WizardingWorldOfHarryPotter #HarryPotterAtHome #bwayworldfanart

A post shared by HULIBLOOM (@hulibloom) on Jun 27, 2020 at 12:12am PDT


