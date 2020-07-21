#BwayWorldFanArt Check Out These Favorite Character Masterpieces!
There are some insanely talented Broadway artists out there! Check out their work from our favorite character challenge below!
As BroadwayWorld recently announced, we're starting a brand new art challenge called BroadwayWorld Remix!
We want to see your takes on Broadway's beloved show art in our newest art challenge. Each week, we'll give you a Broadway show and we'll share your art right here on our site!
My Favorite Character!! a??i?? @BroadwayWorld #BwayWorldFanArt pic.twitter.com/gQvTCsPEU3- Sam ? (@ok_sam___) July 8, 2020
My entry for #bwayworldfanart challenge this week. Theme is "Favorite Character" • • Now lemme explain: my favorite musical of all time is (and probably remains) the Producers. My all time fav character is Carmen Ghia (my love. Forever ??), as you may have guessed... now I've tried several version to just draw Carmen the way he would be recognizable up to trying to do cartoon style screenshots...all of them were somehow unsatisfying so I decided, the others need to be included as well. This is how this happened ? Anyway, I love this musical. Ever since 2001 (when I first discovered it) I am absolutely in love with it...almost 20 years(!!! wow)...and despite knowing it off by heart, it always was my main source for when I was feeling happy, or sad or wanted to laugh or wanted to just feel good...no matter what! I am somehow very emotional when it comes to his particular show and because it feels like having been there throughout the major part of my life ? So, I had to kind of draw all of them (because ...face it, they're awesome) instead of only my favorite ... a??a??a?? Do you have anything like this? Please share in the comments, cause I love checking out whatever makes you guys happy... #bwayworld #art #artofheday #artistoninstagram #digitalart #illustration #sketchbook #procreate #fanart #broadway #musical #musicaltheatre #theproducers #melbrooks #maxbialystock #carmenghia #leobloom #rogerdebris #love
A post shared by Francesca Lane | ARTIST (@lobbylane) on Jul 19, 2020 at 3:32pm PDT
"She's the King of New York!" I simp for Katherine and ik dress physics(?) don't work that way but I've been staying up to like,, 1am everyday for no reason and I really need to do some genuine art practice. #broadwayfanart #newsiesfanart #bwayworldfanart #newsiesmusical #newsiesbroadway #newsiesthemusical #katherinepulitzer #katherineplumber #disneynewsies #badart #procreateart July has always kinda been Newsies month but now that we've hit the anniversary of the actual start of the strike I'm going to up my posting of Newsies content!!
A post shared by shannon :)) (@ripronnica) on Jul 18, 2020 at 3:00pm PDT
"Everyone deserves a chance to fly!" Elphaba is another favorite broadway character of mine. What's yours? - - - - #bwayworldfanart #elphaba #wicked #wickedthemusical #wickedfanart #witch #witchesofinstagram #wickedwitch #wickedwitchofthewest #wizard #wizardofoz #defygravity #nogooddeedgoesunpunished #thewizardandi #aslongasyouremine #magic #power @wicked_musical @officialbroadwayworld #pointyhat #green #greenskin #sparkles #elphie
A post shared by Confetti Cartoon Art ??? (@confetticartoon.art) on Jul 17, 2020 at 11:26am PDT
Joining the #bwayworldfanart challenge with my favourite Broadway character! I love Leo because he's full of this child-like hope for a better life and achieves it in the end! Even as a man, he's not afraid to be sensitive but shows spine when need be, going through with risky schemes and befriending slimy producers ? He's just a bundle of nervous joy? . . #theproducers2005 #theproducers #leobloom #art #sketchbook #sketching #painting #tempera #markers #musicaltheatre #musicals #broadway #broadwayworld #drawing #matthewbroderick
A post shared by Artistic Domain (@my.artistic.domain) on Jul 16, 2020 at 12:16pm PDT
It's Galinda with a Ga!!! Galinda has always been one of my favorite broadway characters! Thank you to @shays.digital.art for making the font for her name! - - - #bwayworldfanart #galinda #wicked #wickedfanart #popular #forgood #galindawithaga #wizardofoz #wizard #magic #mirror #pinkdress #blonde #glinda #curlyhair #sparkles #broadway #wickedthemusical #theater #theatre @wicked_musical @officialbroadwayworld
A post shared by Confetti Cartoon Art ??? (@confetticartoon.art) on Jul 15, 2020 at 3:23pm PDT
I drew @amandajanecoop as Glinda from Wicked for this weeks #bwayworldfanart because the theme was favorite broadway characters. Glinda is one of my favorites because she's stylish, she's kind, she's funny, and a great friend. And seeing @amandajanecoop play her I was able to see Glinda with so much more depth than the "Wizard of Oz" gave. (I still love the Wizard of Oz though don't get me wrong ?) - - - #wicked #glinda #glindathegoodwitch #galinda #wickedmusical #wickedthemusical #wickedwitchofthewest #amandajanecooper #wickedbroadway #stephenschwartz #popular #forgood #thankgoodness #whatisthisfeeling #defyinggravity #bway #broadway #nyc #musicaltheatre #bwayworldfanart
A post shared by Broadway art (@artofbway) on Jul 12, 2020 at 10:37am PDT
I have drawn Wendla from Spring Awakening as she's one of my favourite broadway characters due to her development from a naive child to a strong independent woman who challenges her mother's authority. Dunno what happened to her arm on the right so please ignore it haha and the sharpie went over some lines as the paper in my new sketch pad sadly bleeds. I went with a shocked expression as I tried a happy one multiple times, but it didn't turn out well?. Who is your favourite Spring Awakening character? ?. #musicals #broadway #springawakening #springawakeningmusical #drawing #sketch #sharpie #totallyfucked #leamichele #jonathangroff #johngallagherjr #gideonglick #jonathanbwright #skylarastin #cartoon #cartoonart #art #artist #musicaldrawing
A post shared by Broadwayfanart18 (@broadwayfanart18) on Jul 11, 2020 at 2:44pm PDT
Eurydice? #hadestown #hadestownfanart #hadestownmusical #bwayworldfanart #hadestownbroadway #eurydice #eurydicefanart #artistsoninstagram #watercolor #gouache #gouacheillustration #gouachepainting #fanart #sketchbook #broadwayfanart #musicalfanart #musicals #broadway #evanoblezada #drawing #painting #artistoninstagram #watercolourart #watercolorpainting #monochrome #monochromeart #purple #purpleart
A post shared by Jade??????? (@jadeag.art) on Jul 11, 2020 at 1:40am PDT
Regina George / Mean Girls --------------- #bway #meangirls #meangirlsbroadway #meangirlsbway #meangirlsfanart #fanart #reginageorge #reginageorgeedit #bwayworldfanart #bwayfanart
A post shared by Claudiaaoe?? (@iam_claudia_lmao) on Jul 7, 2020 at 6:28am PDT
voices in my head gives me such a happy feeling and it was really only a matter of time before i made a piece for it. also!!! bway jeremy!! HELLO KITTY SHOES!!! i love this musical so much. - - - - - #bemorechillfanart #bemorechillmusical #bemorechill #willroland #jeremyheere #voicesinmyhead #musicalart #art #artist #drawing #digitalart #fanart #bmc #bmcmusical #willrolandart #firealpaca #bwayworldfanart
A post shared by Aaron ? (@artisaaron_) on Jul 5, 2020 at 6:27pm PDT
"I, uh, I opened a book. Something which has-in all my years on this planet- never been a particularly dangerous activity." a??i?? . . . Reposting this because (maybe you didn't notice or was just too kind not say anything...?) I forgot the scar ??a??i?? ________________________________________ #HarryPotter #HermioneGranger #RonWeasley #GoldenTrio #HarryPotterAndTheCursedChild #PotterArt #Potterhead #FanArt #CursedChild #CursedChildAUS #CursedChildSF #CursedChildLDN #CursedChildDE #CursedChildNYC #Hogwarts #Childhoodweek #Gryffindor #Library #Illustration #IllustrationArtists #Artstagram #Broadway #BroadwayArt #WestEnd #WizardingWorld #WizardingWorldOfHarryPotter #HarryPotterAtHome #bwayworldfanart
A post shared by HULIBLOOM (@hulibloom) on Jun 27, 2020 at 12:12am PDT
Fiona from/ de shrek ? . . . . . #shrek #shrekthemusical #shrekfanart #fanart #fiona #donkey #musicaltheatre #broadway #morningperson #whoidbe #bigbrightbeautifulworld @suttonlenore @shrekuktour @briandarcyjames #digitalart #digitaldrawing #art #arte @juliaudine #bwayworldfanart
A post shared by aoe??aoe?? (@artbroadwaycomicsandlove) on May 13, 2020 at 9:37pm PDT
Scuttle from The Little Mermaid musical! ??? - - - - #scuttle #thelittlemermaid #littlemermaid #bubbles #bluebackground @disneylittlemermaid #musicals #broadway #broadwaymusical #dinglehopper #positoovity #snarfblat #seagull #theater #silly #theatre #theatrelife #broadwaymusicals #broadwayworld #bwaymusical #broadwayfanart #littlemermaidfanart #artist #theaterarts #broadwaymemes #broadwaytheatre #broadwayshow #underthesea #kissthegirl #squaksquak #plaid
A post shared by Confetti Cartoon Art ??? (@confetticartoon.art) on Jul 20, 2020 at 4:49pm PDT
My entry for #bwayworldfanart is of Michael Mell and Jeremy Heere from @bemorechillmusical a??i?? - - - @officialbroadwayworld @blakepatrickandersonuk @scott_folan @actually_will_roland @georgesalazar - - - #bmcjeremy #bmcmichael #bmcboyfriends #bemorechill #bmc #michaelmell #jeremyheere #heere #mell #broadway #westend #boyf_riends
A post shared by Annie a??i??aoe? (@justannie02) on Jul 20, 2020 at 4:29pm PDT
Decided to join this week's #bwayworldfanart challenge with a redraw of my favourite character Elphaba, who taught younger me there's always more than one side to a story, and that sometimes looking at things another way can change you for good. (Not entirely satisfied with this redo - have no idea where I was going with the lighting - but I've spent way too long on it so... maybe I'll come back to it again sometime later for attempt number 3.) - #elphaba #wickedwitchofthewest #nogooddeed #broadway #wicked #wickedmusical #wickedfanart #fanart #digitalillustration #digitalart #art #redraw
A post shared by Meg C (@chewyillustrations) on Jul 20, 2020 at 11:43am PDT
