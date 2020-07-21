BwayWorldFanArt Check Out These Favorite Character Masterpieces!

Click Here for More Articles on #BwayWorldFanArt

There are some insanely talented Broadway artists out there! Check out their work from our favorite character challenge below!

As BroadwayWorld recently announced, we're starting a brand new art challenge called BroadwayWorld Remix!

We want to see your takes on Broadway's beloved show art in our newest art challenge. Each week, we'll give you a Broadway show and we'll share your art right here on our site!

Check out what this week's show is by clicking HERE!

