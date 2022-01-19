Burnt Sugar The Arkestra Chamber Presents The Cosmic Riddem, Esoteric Rambunction, And Eclectic Blue Cheer 'Conduction' Workshop

Carnegie Hall's Weill Music Institute (WMI) today announced that self-described "territory band, neo-tribal thang, community hang" Burnt Sugar The Arkestra Chamber (BSAC) will lead a free workshop for six rising musicians, ages 18-35, from March 31-April 3, 2022, as part of the Hall's ongoing series of workshops and master classes for young professional musicians.

The BSAC workshop will focus on the group's approach to "Conduction," also known as conducted improvisation, coined, constructed, and championed by Butch Morris. BSAC who "continues to celebrate never playing anything the same way once" will aim to enhance the selected musicians interpretive and decision-making abilities by expanding their concept of composition, orchestration, and arrangement in real-time, while also exploring the connective tissue binding "Conduction" to jazz, rock, funk, twentieth-century composition, and African music in a lyrical, exploratory and improvisational manner.

Applications for the free workshop are now open online and must be submitted by February 11, 2022. The residency culminates with Burnt Sugar The Arkestra Chamber's Cosmic Riddem, Esoteric Rambunction & Eclectic Blue Cheer Pt. Five, as the workshop participants and musicians of Burnt Sugar perform an original conduction in Zankel Hall on April 3, 2022. The ensemble's residency is presented as part of Carnegie Hall's citywide Afrofuturism festival this spring.

Tickets for the concert, priced at $20-30, will go on sale to the general public on January 20, 2022.

The Hall was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Gregory Stephen Ionman Tate-founder of Burnt Sugar The Arkestra Chamber-who had planned to lead the workshop alongside musicians of the group.