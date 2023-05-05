Buglisi Dance Theatre Kicks-Off Anniversary Season At The Ailey Citigroup Theater, June 13-15, 2023

Jacqulyn Buglisi, Artistic Director/Founder of Buglisi Dance Theatre, will launch the celebration of her Company's 30th Anniversary at the forefront of Contemporary Dance with performances at the Ailey Citigroup Theater in the Joan Weill Center for Dance from June 13 to 15, 2023.

"My dances represent my dream to embrace the integration of art forms through the collaborative process, new technologies, storytelling and my passion to inspire and engage audiences into the world of dramatic dance theater," said Buglisi. "Through a language that is timeless and universal, I am committed to creating theatrical dance works that enable us to pause to consider issues of peaceful coexistence, environmental conservation, empowerment of women, and social justice. To transcend all boundaries and embolden audiences to recognize within themselves their own humanity."



Ms. Buglisi celebrates this milestone with her longtime artistic collaborators, including Associate Founders Terese Capucilli, Christine Dakin, Founding Members Kevin Predmore, Virginie Mécène, composers Daniel Bernard Roumain, Jeff Beal, lighting designers Jack Mehler, Clifton Taylor, principal dancer Blakeley White-McGuire, projection designer Wendall Harrington, and costume designer A. Christina Giannini.



The celebration launch at the Ailey Citigroup Theater is deeply symbolic for Buglisi, who began teaching at The Ailey School in 1987 and has fond memories of Alvin Ailey watching her classes. She is now Chair of the Modern Department of The Ailey/Fordham BFA Program.

"Jacqulyn Buglisi's creative work embodies the power of the modern form and brings to life testaments to the essence of humanity in our era." Damian Woetzel, President of Juilliard School, presented Buglisi with The Juilliard President's Medal in 2022.

The program comprises seven Buglisi full dances and excerpts and includes sneak previews of world premieres and a multi-generational cast. They are:

Suns and Future Imaginings (world premiere); Illuminations and Verses of the Table of Silence Project (sneak preview of world premiere); Moss Anthology: Variation#5 (2019); The Threads Project#1: "Universal Dialogues" (2022, excerpt); Speak Memory (1996); Sospiri (1989); and Ms. Buglisi's signature masterwork, Requiem (2001, excerpt). The Opening Night performance of Requiem will feature three legendary principal dancers from the original cast: Terese Capucilli, Christine Dakin, and Virginie Mécène.

Program subject to change.

Buglisi Dance Theatre Dancers

Terese Capucilli, Christine Dakin, Virginie Mécène, Kevin Predmore, Lauren Jaeger, Blakeley White-McGuire, Jessica Higgins, Jessica Sgambelluri, Ashley Merker, Greta Campo, Aoi Sato, Rayan Lecurieux-Durival, Esteban Santamaria, Sierra Christine Sanders, Gabrielle Willis, Zachary Jeppsen, Ane Arrieta. Guest Artist: Daniel Fetecua.

Performances will take place Tuesday, June 13, Wednesday, June 14, and Thursday, June 15, at 7:30 p.m. at the Ailey Citigroup Theater, The Joan Weill Center for Dance, 405 West 55 Street, New York. Tickets: $30, $20 (Students/Seniors). Opening Night Champagne Gala Reception $75. Tickets are available now at Click Here.