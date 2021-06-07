Bryant Park's Renowned Free Yoga Classes Return June 16

Bryant Park's signature yoga series is back for the first time in two years. Beginning June 16, yoga will take place on the park's lawn at 6 PM each Wednesday and continue for 10 weeks until August 18.

Registration for the sessions is required, and each will be limited to nearly 500 participants on a first-come first-served basis. Guests can register for free summer yoga classes by visiting the Bryant Park website. (bryantpark.org/programs/yoga).

Classes will allow for proper social distancing and masks are recommended. Participants will be required to bring their own mats as none will be available onsite as in previous years.

An accomplished yogi will lead each class, beginning with beloved NYC instructor and studio owner Bethany Lyons and ending with a Bryant Park favorite, Sara Clark.

The park will be livestreaming classes on its Instagram page @bryantparknyc. During the pandemic in 2020, Bryant Park's onsite classes were largely suspended, although the program continued online. Due to the livestream popularity, the park is bringing it back in 2021.

This year Bryant Park Yoga welcomes new sponsors Happify Health and Rothman Orthopaedics, and is thrilled to continue partnering with Lifeway Foods, Inc.

The park began offering yoga classes in 2003, often drawing as many as 1,000 participants per class.