Bryant Park Sets July Picnic Performances; Adrienne Warren & More

Bryant Park Picnic Performances' season of free, live performances will continue with the Carnegie Hall Citywide Series beginning July 9. Tapping into the pulse of the city, these performances bring New Yorkers together to share in the joy of music. "Carnegie Hall is thrilled to once again be presenting extraordinary live music performances across all five boroughs of New York City, says Clive Gillinson, Carnegie Hall's Executive and Artistic Director. "As part of our ongoing commitment to our great city, we feel it's incredibly important to do all we can to bring live music back to the community and we are delighted to return to Bryant Park this summer with five incredible concerts."

This year's performances include rock, blues, R&B, folk, funk and more from Toshi Reagon & BIGLovely (July 9), Grammy-winning Salsa and Latin Jazz with Spanish Harlem Orchestra (July 16), adventurous classical (and not-so-classical) music from The Knights (July 23), Broadway sensation and star of Tina - The Tina Turner Musical Adrienne Warren with special guests (July 30), and Jazz/Funk trumpeter and composer Terence Blanchard and his quintet, The E-Collective, with Turtle Island Quartet (August 6).

Entry to these events is open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis for all audience members who present digital or physical proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or an immediately recent negative COVID-19 test, along with government issued photo ID. Advance ticket registration is no longer required. Please arrive at the park no earlier than 5:30pm, when doors open for a 7pm show.

In line with newly expanded city and state safety protocols, Bryant Park will host approximately 2,000 vaccinated or negative-tested audience members live at each of our performances. Vaccinated audience members will be offered open seating on the world-famous Bryant Park Lawn with ample space to distance from others at their own discretion. Attendees may remove masks at their own discretion once within the fully vaccinated areas of the lawn. Vaccinated attendees may either bring their own picnic blanket or sit in the chairs provided by Bryant Park. Attendees presenting a negative COVID-19 test will be seated in a separate, socially-distanced section with masks required. Food and beverage is available for purchase from vendors in the park before taking a seat on the lawn, but all event attendees are also invited to bring their own food and drink

As New York State and City safety guidelines for public gatherings quickly change in response to the ongoing success of NYC's COVID-19 vaccination program, Bryant Park continues to reassess its on-site protocols for upcoming shows with the intention of safely accommodating as many attendees as possible. For the most current guidelines, program updates and additional venue information and restrictions, please visit bryantpark.org/picnics.

More information about the Carnegie Hall Citywide Series, Bryant Park's current on-site entry and safety protocols, and line listings for all Picnic Performances programming through September follows.

Carnegie Hall Citywide Performance Details

Friday, July 9 at 7pm

Toshi Reagon & BIGLovely

From rock to funk, folk, blues, soul, and Black sacred music, Toshi Reagon is a multi-talented and versatile singer, composer, and musician with a profound ear for Americana. A 2021 recipient of the Herb Alpert Award in the Arts, her most recent recording Beautiful World will be released this summer. Reagon is joined by her band BIGLovely, featuring vocalists Josette Newsam and Carla Duren, bassist Ganessa James, guitarist Alex Nolan, and drummer Matt Graff.

Friday, July 16 at 7pm

Spanish Harlem Orchestra

Feel the irresistible rhythms and be uplifted by the fire of salsa dura ("hard salsa") when the Spanish Harlem Orchestra takes the stage. The three-time Grammy Award-winning salsa and Latin band's performances are rooted in the great traditions of the barrio (New York City's Spanish Harlem), but also

break new ground with fresh approaches to the music.

Friday, July 23 at 7pm

The Knights

Acclaimed for its "voracious musical appetite" (Chicago Classical Review), the musicians of The Knights take you on visionary musical journeys with every performance. Tremendously versatile musicians, they have performed with such luminaries as Dawn Upshaw, Yo-Yo Ma, Gil Shaham, and Béla Fleck. Join this extraordinary ensemble for a concert that showcases vibrant music by Jessie Montgomery, Anna Clyne, and Christina Courtin alongside Mozart's classic Eine Kleine Nachtmusik.

Friday, July 30 at 7pm

Adrienne Warren & Friends

Adrienne Warren's "earth-moving gifts" (The Washington Post) dazzle the moment she steps on the stage. Her incandescent portrayal of the legendary Tina Turner in the musical Tina earned her a 2020 Tony Award nomination. Hear Warren and some of her closest musical friends in this not-to-be-missed concert.

Friday, August 6 at 7pm

Terence Blanchard featuring The E-Collective with Turtle Island Quartet

One jazz master salutes another when 2018 United States Artists Fellow, two-time Oscar nominee, and five-time Grammy Award-winning trumpeter and composer Terence Blanchard celebrates saxophone icon Wayne Shorter. Shorter's impact as composer and performer with Art Blakey's Jazz Messengers, Miles Davis's second great quintet, and as a leader of his own group, Weather Report, is legendary. Blanchard, joined by The E-Collective and the Turtle Island Quartet, performs new works as well as arrangements of such classic Shorter tunes as "Diana" and "When It Was Now." His album ABSENCE, celebrating the music of Wayne Shorter, will be released by Blue Note on August 27.

ATTENDANCE REQUIREMENTS FOR ALL AUDIENCE MEMBERS:

1: On-Site Proof of Full Vaccination or a Recent Negative COVID-19 Test

2: A Government-Issued Photo ID

TWO SECTIONS FOR SEATING:

i??1: Vaccinated

We encourage attendees to wear masks during the check-in process. Masks are not required once vaccinated attendees are seated.

Attendees are welcome to enjoy food and drink from one of our many park vendors, or bring their own, for a picnic on the lawn.

Attendees can bring a blanket or use a park chair; no outside chairs allowed.

2: Tested

Masks are required until seated and properly socially distanced (six feet from other parties at all times).

Once seated and properly social distanced, tested attendees are welcome to enjoy food and drink.

Attendees will sit in park chairs; no outside blankets or chairs allowed.

More details, safety requirements, and information can be found at bryantpark.org/picnics.