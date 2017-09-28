Broadwaysted Welcomes the Stars of CLEOPATRA: THE NEW POP EXPERIENCE, Sydney James Harcourt & Talia Thiesfield

Our "mummies" would be so proud of us this week because we're sharing drinks and laughs with the two stars of CLEOPATRA: THE NEW POP EXPERIENCE!

We're pouring out bourbon and vodka with the incredible performer (and HAMILTON alum) Sydney James Harcourt and the beautiful and talented Talia Thiesfield while we discuss the immersive party experience and brilliant musical journey of CLEOPATRA: THE NEW POP EXPERIENCE.

Sydney and Talia spill about utilizing their "diverse bag of tricks" as actors and the shows that inspired them to pursue a life upon the wicked stage. Sydney shares his HAMILTON experience and some of the craziest "Stage Door Stories" (#StripForStreep) and Talia talks about the positive effect that HAMILTON has had on casting and opportunities for diverse actors.

Game Master Kimberly leads the group in a multiple-choice "Cleopatra Quiz" and a round of "Hot Potato" style "Heads Up!" The laughs flow this week almost as much as the booze, so join in the happy hour then check out CLEOPATRA: A NEW POP EXPERIENCE before it closes October 8th!

Talia's Bio: Talia Thiesfield is an actress and singer who has been seen on television as a co-star in Limitless, VEEP, Manhattan Love Story, and The Following. She appeared as Anouk Off-Broadway in Ring Twice for Miranda and has performed regionally at the Ivoryton Playhouse and Goodspeed Musicals. Follow Talia @TaliaThiesfield on Twitter and on Instagram @theactofstyle.

Sydney's Bio : Sydney James Harcourt is an actor and singer who's performed at Radio City Music Hall, Avery Fischer Hall (with the New York Philharmonic), and Carnegie Hall. He has appeared on and off-Broadway starring in productions like Disney's The Lion King, Greenday's American Idiot, and most recently as an original company member of the Broadway phenomenon Hamilton - later taking over the role of Aaron Burr. Follow Sydney @SydneyHarcourt

Broadwaysted: Where we're drunk on Broadway! Literally. This isn't your typical theatre podcast. Come "take a glass together" with us every Tuesday!

Join our cocktail hour as we pour a few rounds, play some games, and chat all things theatre with your favorite members of the Broadway community. From current hits, to past flops, and future stars, Broadwaysted drinks to it all. It's a place to unwind, be yourself, and hang out among friends who love what you love. Feel like you're at the table with your host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, game master Kimberly Cooper, and amazing guests! Let's all get Broadwaysted!

