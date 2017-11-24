Broadwaysted Welcomes the Incredible FROZEN Writing Team of Bobby Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez

This Thanksgiving, we're totally thankful to be sharing the canned cranberry sauce and a lot of laughs with the writing team behind DISNEY'S Frozen: Bobby Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez! We're pouring out "Butter" chardonnay and Monkey Shoulder scotch while Bobby spills about being popular as a Ghostbuster and his #CroutonMoment, and Kristen chats about THE PARENT TRAP and imagining an A NEW BRAIN amusement park.

We discuss their many amazing achievements, including Frozen, BOOK OF MORMON, IN TRANSIT, and AVENUE Q and the song they wrote on the day their daughter was born. In "What Have You Seen This Week" we rave about Prince of Broadway and the PBS broadcast of FALSETTOS and then Bobby & Kristen talk about riding Everest while writing FINDING NEMO THE MUSICAL.

Game Master Kimberly introduces the game "Bad Career Advice Bears," we play "Plot Points" and then we design a Thanksgiving Feast with Lights of Broadway Show Cards. There's also talk about Kevin's Passion-fueled car wreck, the brilliance of Stephen Schwartz, and the IN TRANSIT joke that made Hillary and Bill Clinton laugh the loudest.

We had a blast with Bobby & Kristen and we can't "Let it Go," so tune in and have a Happy Thanksgiving!

Listen to the episode here:

About Bobby and Kristen : Robert Lopez is a composer known for co-creating The Book of Mormon and Avenue Q. He is the youngest of twelve people in history to have won an Oscar, an Emmy, a Grammy, and a Tony Award and the quickest to ever do so, achieving this in just ten years. Kristen Anderson-Lopez is one of co-creators of the musical In Transit and has written numerous musical adaptations for TheatreWorks USA. Together, Bobby and Kristen wrote the award-winning music for Disney's Frozen, Winnie the Pooh, and Finding Nemo The Musical. They are currently preparing for the Broadway premiere of Frozen and writing music for the upcoming animated sequel, Frozen 2. Follow Kristen @Lyrikris10

About the Show :

Broadwaysted: Where we're drunk on Broadway! Literally. This isn't your typical theatre podcast. Come "take a glass together" with us every Tuesday!

Join our cocktail hour as we pour a few rounds, play some games, and chat all things theatre with your favorite members of the Broadway community. From current hits, to past flops, and future stars, Broadwaysted drinks to it all. It's a place to unwind, be yourself, and hang out among friends who love what you love. Feel like you're at the table with your host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, game master Kimberly Cooper, and amazing guests! Let's all get Broadwaysted!

Twitter: @Broadwaysted

Instagram: @Broadwaysted

Bryan's Twitter: @nuttyplofessor

Kevin's Twitter: @JaegerKev

Kimberly's Twitter: @KimberCoops

Related Articles