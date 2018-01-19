Broadwaysted Welcomes Actor and Broadway Up Close Founder Tim Dolan

This week the Broadwaysted Crew is pouring out laughs and Maker's Mark with Tim Dolan, the hilarious and knowledgeable actor/entrepreneur behind Broadway Up Close Tours.

Kevin and Bryan recently got a chance to see the Theatre District in a SPOOK-tacular way: on BUC's "Ghostlight Tour: Haunted Broadway" featuring Tour Guide Tim himself! On this episode, Tim spills to us about his time in ALTAR BOYZ, shares some hilarious things people have asked on a tour, and sheds light on the way he developed a creative passion project into a successful business.

Tim even shares about how his close proximity to "The Room Where It (Originally) Happened" inspired him to create a truly immersive and unique Hamiltour! Kimberly (who did not get to go on the tour) introduces a new game aptly titled "Kimberly's Upset She Didn't Get To Go On The Ghost Tour So She's Going to Get You Drunk Now." We play "Dirty Hands on a Hardbody," we give fake tours based on Lights of Broadway Show Cards ("Let it Tour! Let it Tour! Let it Tour!)...oh, and somehow Kimberly gets us talking about figure skating. We had a blast with new #FriendOfTheShow Tim Dolan so listen in and don't forget to tweet at us when you take one of the amazing Broadway Up Close Tours!

Listen to the episode here:

About Tim : Onstage, Tim Dolan was the Dance Captain in the Off-Broadway revival of Once Upon a Mattress starring Jackie Hoffman and John "Lypsinka" Epperson. He also performed as Abraham in the long-running hit musical Altar Boyz. His other acting credits include the National Tours of Altar Boyz and Gentlemen Prefer Blondes as well as numerous regional credits. He is a proud member of Actors' Equity Association. As an arts educator Tim was on faculty at Rosie's Theatre Kids, Rosie O'Donnell's arts organization, as well as Dream Makers Performing Arts. Combining his love of theatre with his experiences as a New York City tour guide, Tim is excited to share and spread the knowledge of Broadway's history and stories with you. @BroadwayUpClose www.broadwayupclose.com

About the Show :

Broadwaysted: Where we're drunk on Broadway! Literally. This isn't your typical theatre podcast. Come "take a glass together" with us every Tuesday!

Join our cocktail hour as we pour a few rounds, play some games, and chat all things theatre with your favorite members of the Broadway community. From current hits, to past flops, and future stars, Broadwaysted drinks to it all. It's a place to unwind, be yourself, and hang out among friends who love what you love. Feel like you're at the table with your host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, game master Kimberly Cooper, and amazing guests! Let's all get Broadwaysted!

Twitter: @Broadwaysted

Instagram: @Broadwaysted

Bryan's Twitter: @nuttyplofessor

Kevin's Twitter: @JaegerKev

Kimberly's Twitter: @KimberCoops





Related Articles