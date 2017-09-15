Broadwaysted Shares 'Another Round' (of Juice Boxes) with the Creators of ADDY & UNO

We're so excited to return to our childhood roots with a very special, Family-Friendly "Another Round"...of juice boxes.

This week the Broadwaysted crew is keeping it #PlaygroundRules and sipping apple juice with the brilliant creators of ADDY & UNO, a new Family Musical about disability, bullying, and friendship! Book writer Nava R. Silton shares about how her passion for her role as a Developmental Psychologist and her work with Sesame Street and Nickelodeon inspired a comic version of ADDY & UNO.

Bonnie Gleicher, the amazing Composer and Lyricist, spills about how she joined the team and brought this diverse group of puppets and people to life through song. We're even joined by a star of the show, the puppet Melody (and let me tell you, Kevin LOVES PUPPETS!) who joins us for Game Master Kimberly's creatively-named new game: "30 Seconds to Name Five."

ADDY & UNO is an incredible story that celebrates the abilities within disability and inspires empathy and understanding with the motto it's "nice to be nice"--so check them out from now until September 24th at the 14th Street Y!

Listen to the episode here:

About Nava and Bonnie : Dr. Nava R. Silton (Concept, Book, Producer), a Developmental Psychologist, received her B.S. from Cornell University in 2002 and her M.A. and Ph.D. from Fordham University in 2009. Silton has worked at Nickelodeon, Sesame Street Workshop, Mediakidz and has consulted for Netflix and The Autism Seaver Center.

Bonnie Gleicher (Music, Lyrics, Producer) is a singer and songwriter who has performed on Broadway (Jane Eyre), toured the country (Broadway tour of Annie) and originated roles on cast recordings (Young Jane in Jane Eyre and the Oomiak in King Island Christmas). She majored in journalism at the UW-Madison and studied songwriting at the BMI Musical Theatre Workshop.

About the Show :

Broadwaysted: Where we're drunk on Broadway! Literally. This isn't your typical theatre podcast. Come "take a glass together" with us every Tuesday!

Join our cocktail hour as we pour a few rounds, play some games, and chat all things theatre with your favorite members of the Broadway community. From current hits, to past flops, and future stars, Broadwaysted drinks to it all. It's a place to unwind, be yourself, and hang out among friends who love what you love. Feel like you're at the table with your host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, game master Kimberly Cooper, and amazing guests! Let's all get Broadwaysted!

Twitter: @Broadwaysted

Instagram: @Broadwaysted

Bryan's Twitter: @nuttyplofessor

Kevin's Twitter: @JaegerKev

Kimberly's Twitter: @KimberCoops

Related Articles