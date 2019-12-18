Broadwaysted Podcast Presents Three-Part Christmas Musical Series BROADWAYSTED, ACTUALLY Starring James Monroe Iglehart, Alexandra Silber, Tee Boyich, Aaron J. AlbanoMore
Broadwaysted, the happiest happy hour on Broadway proudly featured on the Broadway Podcast Network, is thrilled to be presenting their newest Holiday Radio Musical, Broadwaysted, Actually.
The original, three-part holiday musical event is airing on Broadwaysted throughout December as a drive to support the non-profit Broadway Bound Kids, a transformative and inclusive community that inspires and empowers young lives through the performing arts.
Broadwaysted, Actually has Book and Lyrics written by Broadwaysted co-host Kevin Jaeger with Music and Lyrics by Jason Pomerantz. The original radio musical also features an additional song, "You Sing," written by Broadwaysted host Bryan Plofsky and composer Garrett Weinholtz.
Listen to Part Three of Broadwaysted, Actually here:
Catch up on Part Two of Broadwaysted, Actually here:
Catch up on Part One of Broadwaysted, Actually here:
The special "Bartender's Cut" of the full radio musical with bonus content will be released on Tuesday, December 24th and an Original Cast Album of Broadwaysted, Actually will be released on iTunes soon with all proceeds going to Broadway Bound Kids.
Broadwaysted, Actually can be found on Broadwaysted wherever you listen to podcasts or by visiting the Broadway Podcast Network at www.bpn.fm/broadwaysted.
This star-studded holiday podcast event stars Broadwaysted hosts Bryan Plofsky, Kimberly Schmidt, and Kevin Jaeger alongside Aaron J. Albano, Ben Fankhauser, James Monroe Iglehart, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Lorenzo Landini, J. Elaine Marcos, Gabriel Mudd, Jay Schmidt, Alexandra Silber, and Madison Stratton.
The cast also features special appearances by Tee Boyich, "Broadway Up Close Walking Tours" founder Tim Dolan, Patrick Flynn (The Original Cast Podcast), Alex Fossella (Broadway Baby), Matt Krob, Katie Alice Oxman, Hayley Podschun, Jason Pomerantz, Justin "Squigs" Robertson, Robbie Rozelle, Kelly Shoemaker, Mollie Thoennes, Will Watt, and Jared Zirilli.
Rounding out the cast are appearances by Broadway Bound Kids students Daisy Brown, Kayla McGovern, Nene Wada, Dylan Wolfe, and Mackenzie Wolfe with guest-starring turns by fellow Broadway Podcast Network hosts Mike Abrams (The Wrong Cat Died Podcast) Mo Brady (The Ensemblist), Josh Lamon (Josh Swallows Broadway), Christine Toy Johnson (The Dramatist Presents TALKBACK), Joe Rosko (Built for the Stage Podcast), and Alan Seales (The Theatre Podcast).