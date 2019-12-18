Broadwaysted Podcast Presents Three-Part Christmas Musical Series BROADWAYSTED, ACTUALLY Starring James Monroe Iglehart, Alexandra Silber, Tee Boyich, Aaron J. AlbanoMore

Broadwaysted, the happiest happy hour on Broadway proudly featured on the Broadway Podcast Network, is thrilled to be presenting their newest Holiday Radio Musical, Broadwaysted, Actually.

The original, three-part holiday musical event is airing on Broadwaysted throughout December as a drive to support the non-profit Broadway Bound Kids, a transformative and inclusive community that inspires and empowers young lives through the performing arts.

Broadwaysted, Actually has Book and Lyrics written by Broadwaysted co-host Kevin Jaeger with Music and Lyrics by Jason Pomerantz. The original radio musical also features an additional song, "You Sing," written by Broadwaysted host Bryan Plofsky and composer Garrett Weinholtz.

Listen to Part Three of Broadwaysted, Actually here: