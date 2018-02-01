'Broadwaysted' Celebrates BroadwayCon with a 'Live' Episode from the 'Podcast Place'

BroadwayCon 2018 was an absolute blast and the Broadwaysted Team was right there for it all! We had an amazing time recording Broadwaysted Live in front of a fantastic audience with our new #FriendoftheShow Sierra Boggess (don't worry, we'll release that episode soon...) and loved every moment of our "Stage Door Stories" panel with some of our best #FriendsoftheShow: James Monroe Iglehart, Hayley Podschun, and Alexandra Silber (which will also be popping up as an episode one of these days...) But this week, the Broadwaysted Crew is coming to you live from the BroadwayCon Marketplace where we hung out at the booth called "Podcast Place" with some of our favorite #FriendsoftheShow!

Jay Armstrong Johnson stops by to discuss his upcoming role in Fire & Air and play a round of Lights of Broadway Show Cards "Heads Up." We chat with buddy Caesar Samayoa about Kevin's most recent trip to see Come From Away and say hi to an incredible little boy cosplaying as Lin-Manuel Miranda before playing Game Master Kimberly's newest game, "Too Darn Hot Potato." Cast Album King Robbie Rozelle dishes about all the great stars signing their albums at the Broadway Records Booth, spills about his rehearsals with Jessica Vosk for her upcoming Feinstein's/54 Below show, then joins us for a round of "Dirty Hands on a Hardbody."

Broadwaysted Bestie and Unofficial #SwingoftheShow Aaron J. Albano shares about meeting some adorable Fansies and then we play a rousing game of Celebrity with Lights of Broadway Show Cards. Hello, Dolly's Hayley Podschun stops by right after our "Stage Door Stories" panel for a BroadwayCon-themed round of "Plot Points" and Lights of Broadway Show Cards Creator Justin "Squigs" Robertson gushes about the upcoming LOB Mega Mix before joining us for a game of "Heads Up" using only visual clues. Hamilcast host Gillian Pensavalle sits down with us to thank all of our #ListenersOfTheShows and then we round out our BroadwayCon episode with a Hamilton-Themed "Plot Points."

We had an incredible time at BroadwayCon meeting listeners and sharing the love of Broadway with all of you! We can't wait until BroadwayCon 2019, but until then, grab a cocktail and listen in as we bring you BroadwayCon2018 getting Broadwaysted!

Listen to the episode here:

About the Show :

Broadwaysted: Where we're drunk on Broadway! Literally. This isn't your typical theatre podcast. Come "take a glass together" with us every Tuesday!

Join our cocktail hour as we pour a few rounds, play some games, and chat all things theatre with your favorite members of the Broadway community. From current hits, to past flops, and future stars, Broadwaysted drinks to it all. It's a place to unwind, be yourself, and hang out among friends who love what you love. Feel like you're at the table with your host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, game master Kimberly Cooper, and amazing guests! Let's all get Broadwaysted!

