Broadway's Jessica-Keenan Wynn Joins the Cast of MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN

Variety reports that Beautiful: The Carole King musical's current Cynthia Weil, Jessica Keenan Wynn, has joined the cast of Universal's upcoming Mamma Mia! sequel Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!

Keenan Wynn will play the young counterpart to Christine Baranski's character Tanya.

The film's plot is set to include a series of flashbacks which will further illuminate the circumstances surrounding the film's emotionally entwined cast of characters.

Shooting is set to begin in September in locations including the U.K. and Croatia. Keenan-Wynn joins the previously announced Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Amanda Seyfried, and Christine Baranski. Ol Parker will write and direct the sequel.

The first Mamma Mia! movie is the highest-grossing movie musical of all time, with more than $600 million in grosses worldwide and still growing. The soundtrack of the movie has been certified platinum in over 20 countries.

Littlestar's Judy Craymer and Playtone's Gary Goetzman will produce with Ol Parker (The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel) writing and directing. The film's original cast is expected to return with some new additions joining them

The sequel is set to feature Abba hits not featured in the original musical, "along with some reprised favorites," Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus are aboard again to provide music and lyrics and serve as executive producers.

