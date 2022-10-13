BroadwayWorld Seeks Los Angeles Based Videographers

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Oct. 13, 2022  

If you're a Los Angeles-based theater lover with a knack for shooting high-quality videos, BroadwayWorld wants to hear from you.

We're on the hunt for a Broadway-savvy Videographer / Editor to help us cover a wide variety of theatrical events in Chicago, including openings, concerts, press previews, red carpets, and more.

Proficiency with mobile live streaming and basic video and social content editing skills are an asset.

Compensation will vary based on the specifics of each event but starts at $20/hr.

To apply, please send a resume, cover letter, and portfolio links to apply@broadwayworld.com with the subject: 'Los Angeles Video Editor'.

BWW Staff


