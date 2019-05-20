BroadwayWorld Seeks Cabaret Contributors in New York City

NEW YORK CITY
May. 20, 2019  

BroadwayWorld.com is currently seeking talented writers and cabaret enthusiasts to help expand our coverage in New York City.

As a cabaret writer, you will have the opportunity to review shows, conduct interviews, design features of your own choosing for publishing, and work/network with artists and press reps to bring exposure to the amazing offerings in New York City. All applicants should have excellent writing skills and an interest in giving cabarets more prominence on BroadwayWorld.com!

Your compensation as a featured writer with us not only includes exclusive press seats to all of the shows you cover but also the opportunity to be published under your own byline and publishing profile on both the local and main pages of the site for maximum exposure to our 5.5+ million monthly visitors! *This is an unpaid position.*

The position offers flexible hours and the convenience of working remotely from your hometown. There are no administrative duties associated with the contributorship. You simply see the shows, meet the talent, and write on your own time and terms! (Note: Some projects require a specific publishing turnaround which you will discuss with your editor on a case-by-case basis.)

For help with the application form - email apply@broadwayworld.com.

