BroadwayWorld Readers Dreamcast The Little Mermaid Movie!

We asked, and you answered! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Halle Bailey has been cast as Ariel in Disney's upcoming live-action remake of their 1989 classic film "The Little Mermaid." To celebrate, we asked BroadwayWorld readers to name who they'd like to be part of Halle's world as part of the movie's cast. Head under the sea to check out your top picks including Darren Criss, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and more!

Sebastian

@Lin_Manuel as Sebastian PLEASE - luke | st3 + ffh spoilers!! (@honkytaron) July 9, 2019

I NEED Tituss as Sebastian again - Ant ?? SHAWN TODAY (@sottanthony) July 8, 2019

@samkatzfilms on Instagram - "Tituss Burgess"

@kristinaririe on Instagram - "Tituss Burgess as Sebastian!!!"

Oh and @theebillyporter as Sebastian - Meghan Moran (@wickedhp) July 8, 2019

@justbenny2k on Instagram - "Billy Porter for Ursula!"

@mollyechartier on Instagram - "James Monroe Iglehart as Sebastian"

Prince Eric

@petuhparker on Instagram - "DARREN!! CRISS!!"

JORDAN ?? WILLIAM ?? FISHER ?? pic.twitter.com/lS4M4WKnBe - nia is 22 today ?? (@niafromtopgolf) July 8, 2019

@obsessed.weirdo_ on Instagram - "Jordan Fisher as Eric!!!"

@amanda_bressler1120 on Instagram - "Chris Evans as Eric"

@mayamichele on Instagram - "I think Derek Klena would make a great Eric!"

@laurenhoffmann6 on Instagram - "Derek Klena"

@rylea_hurt on Instagram - "Isaac Powell"

@sophiexsmith on Instagram - "Isaac Powell"

Ursula

Lizzo

It will be a crime if @lizzo isn't cast as Ursula! She would be absolutely perfect. - Robin (@broccolirobin) July 8, 2019

@dear.haileykilgore on Instagram - "LIZZO"

@idontknowwhattowriteor on Instagram - "lizzo"

@megstand99 on Instagram - "Alex Newell as Ursula!"

@__thelittlemermaid on Instagram - "Jennifer Hudson as Ursula"

@kristinaririe on Instagram - "Keala Settle as Ursula!!!"

@zach_albuck on Instagram - "Keala Settle as Ursula"

King Triton

@hunterj_04 on Instagram - "Norm Lewis HAS TO BE TRITION"

@terrycrews as King Triton - Win Ho (@Winho1993) July 9, 2019

Terry Crews as King Triton, Lizzo as Ursula - Melissa Villalta (@MeliSweetBee) July 8, 2019

@dan.screams on Instagram - "Terry Crews as King Triton"

@liam_nibbs on Instagram - "Idris Elba as King Triton!"

@ericazetti on Instagram - "Idris Elba as King Triton!"





