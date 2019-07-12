BroadwayWorld Readers Dreamcast The Little Mermaid Movie!
We asked, and you answered! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Halle Bailey has been cast as Ariel in Disney's upcoming live-action remake of their 1989 classic film "The Little Mermaid." To celebrate, we asked BroadwayWorld readers to name who they'd like to be part of Halle's world as part of the movie's cast. Head under the sea to check out your top picks including Darren Criss, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and more!
Sebastian
Lin-Manuel Miranda
@Lin_Manuel as Sebastian PLEASE- luke | st3 + ffh spoilers!! (@honkytaron) July 9, 2019
Titus Burgess
I NEED Tituss as Sebastian again- Ant ?? SHAWN TODAY (@sottanthony) July 8, 2019
@samkatzfilms on Instagram - "Tituss Burgess"
@kristinaririe on Instagram - "Tituss Burgess as Sebastian!!!"
Billy Porter
Oh and @theebillyporter as Sebastian- Meghan Moran (@wickedhp) July 8, 2019
@justbenny2k on Instagram - "Billy Porter for Ursula!"
James Monroe Iglehart
@mollyechartier on Instagram - "James Monroe Iglehart as Sebastian"
Prince Eric
Darren Criss
I present Prince Eric: @DarrenCriss pic.twitter.com/oc0Q4f552Z- Tyana ????? (@baxxie24) July 8, 2019
@petuhparker on Instagram - "DARREN!! CRISS!!"
Jordan Fisher
JORDAN ?? WILLIAM ?? FISHER ?? pic.twitter.com/lS4M4WKnBe- nia is 22 today ?? (@niafromtopgolf) July 8, 2019
@obsessed.weirdo_ on Instagram - "Jordan Fisher as Eric!!!"
Chris Evans
Chris Evans as Prince Eric. I need it pic.twitter.com/PtQriMHw63- Nikki Sinclair (@NikkiSinclair3) July 9, 2019
@amanda_bressler1120 on Instagram - "Chris Evans as Eric"
Derek Klena
@mayamichele on Instagram - "I think Derek Klena would make a great Eric!"
@laurenhoffmann6 on Instagram - "Derek Klena"
Isaac Powell
@rylea_hurt on Instagram - "Isaac Powell"
@sophiexsmith on Instagram - "Isaac Powell"
Ursula
Harvey Fierstein
Harvey Fierstein as Ursula- Amy LaClair (@RedSox4Me) July 8, 2019
Lizzo
It will be a crime if @lizzo isn't cast as Ursula! She would be absolutely perfect.- Robin (@broccolirobin) July 8, 2019
@dear.haileykilgore on Instagram - "LIZZO"
@idontknowwhattowriteor on Instagram - "lizzo"
Alex Newell
@thealexnewell as Ursula!! ??????- Julie Louisa Andrus (@julielouisa42) July 8, 2019
@megstand99 on Instagram - "Alex Newell as Ursula!"
Jennifer Hudson
@__thelittlemermaid on Instagram - "Jennifer Hudson as Ursula"
Keala Settle
@kristinaririe on Instagram - "Keala Settle as Ursula!!!"
@zach_albuck on Instagram - "Keala Settle as Ursula"
King Triton
Norm Lewis
@normlewis777 as Triton, because obviously!!!! pic.twitter.com/xIBgaSTmbO- Nicole.Elizabeth (@msnicolecino) July 8, 2019
Norm Lewis as Triton!!- Elizabeth M ? (@TheaterGirl492) July 9, 2019
@hunterj_04 on Instagram - "Norm Lewis HAS TO BE TRITION"
Terry Crews
@terrycrews as King Triton- Win Ho (@Winho1993) July 9, 2019
Terry Crews as King Triton, Lizzo as Ursula- Melissa Villalta (@MeliSweetBee) July 8, 2019
@dan.screams on Instagram - "Terry Crews as King Triton"
Idris Elba
@liam_nibbs on Instagram - "Idris Elba as King Triton!"
@ericazetti on Instagram - "Idris Elba as King Triton!"