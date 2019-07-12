THE LITTLE MERMAID MOVIE
Click Here for More Articles on THE LITTLE MERMAID MOVIE

BroadwayWorld Readers Dreamcast The Little Mermaid Movie!

Jul. 12, 2019  

We asked, and you answered! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Halle Bailey has been cast as Ariel in Disney's upcoming live-action remake of their 1989 classic film "The Little Mermaid." To celebrate, we asked BroadwayWorld readers to name who they'd like to be part of Halle's world as part of the movie's cast. Head under the sea to check out your top picks including Darren Criss, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and more!

Sebastian

Lin-Manuel Miranda

@audrey_florkey on Instagram - "Lin-Manuel Miranda as Sebastian the crab"

Titus Burgess

@samkatzfilms on Instagram - "Tituss Burgess"

@kristinaririe on Instagram - "Tituss Burgess as Sebastian!!!"

Billy Porter

@justbenny2k on Instagram - "Billy Porter for Ursula!"

James Monroe Iglehart

@mollyechartier on Instagram - "James Monroe Iglehart as Sebastian"

Prince Eric

Darren Criss

@petuhparker on Instagram - "DARREN!! CRISS!!"

Jordan Fisher

@obsessed.weirdo_ on Instagram - "Jordan Fisher as Eric!!!"

Chris Evans

@amanda_bressler1120 on Instagram - "Chris Evans as Eric"

Derek Klena

@mayamichele on Instagram - "I think Derek Klena would make a great Eric!"

@laurenhoffmann6 on Instagram - "Derek Klena"

Isaac Powell

@rylea_hurt on Instagram - "Isaac Powell"

@sophiexsmith on Instagram - "Isaac Powell"

Ursula

Harvey Fierstein

Lizzo

@dear.haileykilgore on Instagram - "LIZZO"

@idontknowwhattowriteor on Instagram - "lizzo"

Alex Newell

@megstand99 on Instagram - "Alex Newell as Ursula!"

Jennifer Hudson

@__thelittlemermaid on Instagram - "Jennifer Hudson as Ursula"

Keala Settle

@kristinaririe on Instagram - "Keala Settle as Ursula!!!"

@zach_albuck on Instagram - "Keala Settle as Ursula"

Titus Burgess

@laurenbaldwinnn on Instagram - "Titus Burgess as Ursula!"

King Triton

Norm Lewis

@hunterj_04 on Instagram - "Norm Lewis HAS TO BE TRITION"

Terry Crews

A post shared by Terry Crews (@terrycrews) on

@dan.screams on Instagram - "Terry Crews as King Triton"

Idris Elba

@liam_nibbs on Instagram - "Idris Elba as King Triton!"

@ericazetti on Instagram - "Idris Elba as King Triton!"



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • NNPN Rolling World Premiere Of APPLE SEASON Comes to Los Angeles
  • RAGTIME Extends Through August 11 At Chance Theater
  • World Of Wonder Announces 'Werq The World' Season 2 Live At VidCon
  • PERICLES Announced At The Griffith Park Free Shakespeare Festival

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup