BroadwayWorld Launches New Features for Stage Mag, Including Multi-User Experience, GIFS & More!
Looking to create modern, fully interactive show programs? Look no further!
Since BroadwayWorld launched Stage Mag last year, hundreds of theaters around the world have enjoyed the convenience of creating modern, fully interactive show programs for all types of productions- from streaming to in-person. With Stage Mag, you're in control to create your very own show program, complete with traditional features like cover art, cast/creative team details, as well as cutting-edge extras that you'll find nowhere else!
Now, BroadwayWorld is excited to announce a slew of updates that make Stage Mag even more user-friendly for program builders and consumers alike! Read on to find out what you can gain from your Stage Mag experience!
Multi-User Stage Mags
Want to give access to others on your team to make edits to your Stage Mag? You can now add on as many optional users as you want. Just click 'Add Additional Users' (located in lower left nav panel) and invite them to join. If they already have a BroadwayWorld account, they'll be ready to go right away. If they need one, they'll be invited to register.
Got Animation?
We've now enabled the ability to add an animated .gif to your program cover.
Custom Page Headers
If you'd like to modify any of our default page titles (Advertisements, Donors, Meet the Company, Who's Who, Cast, etc.) - we've added option for you to customize based on your needs.
'Who's Who/Cast' Control Display
Some users have requested the ability to turn off either the Who's Who or the Cast pages if they don't have headshots, or if it's an ensemble/dance piece. Now you can!
Color Customization
Customize your section headers (Cast, Advertisement, Bios, etc.) in a color of your choosing! It's a great way to match your logo or brand colors.
And More!
With Stage Mag, program builders can add photos, videos, interactive advertisements with their own ad pages, sell merchandise, collect email addresses, customize the design, and promote the show with a QR code. Just one smartphone click on a code included on lobby signs, printed slips, web site, or stream will instantly open the new interactive digital program. It's the full-on 21st century digital mobile first program experience the theatre world has been clamoring for.
Additional features include valuable real-time stats on number of program viewers, and ad clicks, email exports, and much more. Built for today, and to help accelerate audience growth, theatres may use the programs to cultivate social and email followings, engage more deeply, and meaningfully with customers, and market to both current and future ticket buyers.
With collaboration tools built right in, Stage Mag enables productions to distribute secure links for cast members, creatives, and more to easily submit up-to-date bios, headshots, and social media links, making it the perfect tool for busy educators, volunteers, company managers, and more! Theaters can also make important updates on the fly for 'At This Performance', cast changes and other instant notifications.
Audiences will appreciate convenient features like 'Theater Mode' which puts your Stage Mag into dark mode (low light/high contrast) for situations where the bright screen can be a distraction, such as a dark theater, and ability to adjust font size for optimum viewing.
Looking for a classic program? Print-friendly full color PDF output is available for quick and easy printing at any local printer, further supporting small businesses in theatre communities.
To get started, visit https://stagemag.broadwayworld.com
