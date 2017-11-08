BroadwayHD Adds THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS and More West End Productions to Streaming Lineup

BroadwayHD, the premiere streaming service for live theater productions, announces today that it will be bringing a slate of West End theatre productions to U.S. audiences, becoming the first and only streaming site to do so. The addition of West End productions to its roster will reinforce its place as the ultimate destination for live theater content. It will also begin a long-term strategy of international acquisitions that will enable the platform to provide a vast array of programming for viewers.

The program will kick off with the musicals The Wind in the Willows on November 23, followed by Tim Rice's From Here to Eternity on December 7, and the play The Railway Children on December 14. Each production has been filmed live and allows viewers across the globe to have access to the high-caliber performances and productions from the West End through BroadwayHD's streaming platform. More West End productions will be announced in the coming weeks.

Stewart F. Lane, co-founder of BroadwayHD commented, "We are giving people access to live theater that they may otherwise never see. It's likely many of our viewers will never make it to Broadway, let alone the West End. BroadwayHD is a platform that can provide access to theater from all over the world and hopefully ignite a passion for those who have never experienced these types of performances before.

Fellow co-founder Bonnie Comley added, "Our mission is to provide access to the world's best theater experiences and that certainly extends beyond the streets of Broadway. These West End productions are essential in building our global portfolio and establishing BroadwayHD as an essential viewing platform for live theater."

The introduction of West End productions follows BroadwayHD's recent rebranding effort in which they partnered with global streaming services, Amazon and Ericsson, to provide users with a diverse range of accessing BroadwayHD's content, while also lowering the overall subscription cost. Beginning over the holiday season, the BroadwayHD app will be pre-loaded on Ericsson-connected TVs, which can also be applied to TVs with the Ericsson chipset. In addition, BroadwayHD on U.S. Amazon channels now offers more than 400 hours of on-demand Broadway HD content, available to all compatible Amazon video, and Android and iOS mobile devices.

ABOUT BROADWAYHD

BroadwayHD, founded in 2015 by Tony Award winning producers Bonnie Comley and Stewart F. Lane, is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering "Broadway Your Way" through an unprecedented in-hand theatre experience that delivers premium live productions to theatre fans globally. In addition to exclusive live streamed content of the world's best productions, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited on-demand access to a library of more than 200 theatre productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes - or wherever streaming is possible. It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen.

Photo credit: Darren Bell





