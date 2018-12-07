BroadwayCon Announces Workshop Lineup For 2019 Engagement

BroadwayCon Workshops applications are now open and will close on Wednesday, December 26, 2018. Submitting an application does not guarantee access to workshops. Only registered admitted attendees will be allowed to participate in workshops. Attendees will be notified of their acceptances by Friday, January 4, 2019. For complete information and to submit an application, please visit www.BroadwayCon.com/workshops. All workshop details are subject to change.

BroadwayCon 2019 Workshops

Acting

-Acting - Friday (Instructor TBD)

-Acting - Saturday with Carla J. Hargrove

-Acting - Sunday with Erin Quill

Audition

-Audition Technique - Friday with Kate Lumpkin

-Audition Technique - Saturday with Andrew Drost

-"The Enraged Accompanist" Audition Technique - Sunday with Andrew Gerle

Dance

-Absolute Beginner Tap Dance - Friday (Instructor TBD)

-THE ADDAMS FAMILY Beginner Dance - Friday with Liz Ramos

-Intermediate Dance - Friday (Instructor TBD)

-"The Graceful Dancer" Advanced Contemporary Theatre Dance Fusion - Friday with Jena VanElslander

-Absolute Beginner Dance Basics - Saturday (Instructor TBD)

-Beginner Theatre Dance - Saturday (Instructor TBD)

-A CHORUS LINE Intermediate Dance - Saturday (Instructor TBD)

-Advanced Hip-Hop Dance Workshop - Saturday with Whitney Sprayberry

-Absolute Beginner Tap Dance - Sunday (Instructor TBD)

-Beginner Theatre Dance - Sunday (Instructor TBD)

-CATS Intermediate Theatre Dance - Sunday with Maria Briggs

-Advanced Acro Dance - Sunday with Whitney Sprayberry

Voice

-Song Interpretation - Friday with Jenn Colella

-Song Interpretation - Friday with Sam Carner and Derek Gregor

-"Broadway Bound: The College Path" Song Interpretation - Saturday with Andy Leech

-Song Interpretation - Saturday with Erin Quill

-Song Interpretation - Sunday with Anthony Rapp

-Song Interpretation - Sunday with Shaina Taub

-Song Interpretation - Sunday with Andrew Kober

The BroadwayCon 2019 Schedule can be found at www.BroadwayCon.com/schedule. Additional programming will be announced at a later date and is subject to change.

The BroadwayCon 2019 Special Guest lineup can be found at www.BroadwayCon.com/guests. Additional guests will be announced at a later date.

BroadwayCon is theatre's answer to comic-con, tailor made for fans. From January 11-13, 2019, join some of Broadway's biggest fans, performers, and creators from classic and current shows as we gather at the Hilton Midtown to perform, discuss, debate, and celebrate theatre. BroadwayCon 2019 will feature panels, performances, interviews, workshops, singalongs, and more, all packed into an epic three-day weekend. Past panels have included previews from upcoming Broadway shows, conversations with the casts and creatives of this season's hits, and discussions featuring the industry's top producers and designers, not to mention the giant Opening Celebration and nighttime fun and games. BroadwayCon is produced by Mischief Management. The BroadwayCon Artistic Director of Headline Programming is David Alpert.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You