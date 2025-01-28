BroadwayCon 2025 Unveils Additional Programming & Moves to Marriott Marquis

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BroadwayCon has revealed a change of venue and additional programming for the 2025 event, taking place next week from February 7-9. BroadwayCon 2025 will now take place at the New York Marriott Marquis, 1535 Broadway (between 45th and 46th Street) in the heart of Times Square.



Newly announced…A Seussical reunion panel “Hats Off to Seussical: A 25-Year Reunion” will celebrate the musical’s enduring appeal and fandom and feature Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, Kevin Chamberlin, Janine LaManna, Michele Pawk, and others.



“When Seussical's characters first came onstage

Many a critic refused to engage.

The show closed but then, ‘round the world it became

An oft-produced hit, subject of great acclaim.

A quarter-century later, this still ain’t Mother Goose.

Find out what this group thinks when they think about Seuss”



Additional panels newly announced include:



Crossing the Curtains: Latin American Voices and the Broadway Exchange

Experience firsthand stories from trailblazers like the first Latin American Billy Flynn and groundbreaking creators of original musicals from Peru and Mexico. Hear from an esteemed editor for performing arts books, a Grammy nominee, and visionary producers of Broadway cabarets, who have introduced Latinx and international talent to Broadway stages. Discover how their roots shape their storytelling and the ways they blend Broadway techniques with vibrant Latin American culture. Join us to celebrate their journeys, challenges, and triumphs in bringing new perspectives to musical theatre. You may even leave humming one of their new songs.



Deep Inside the Score: Hamilton

A decade after Hamilton blew us all away with its innovative score, scholars and fans are still uncovering fresh delights in its rich music and lyrics. This panel will demonstrate the brilliance of Hamilton with specific reference to Lin-Manuel's composing choices, talent at synthesis, and hidden musical flourishes, with plenty of examples. Who tells your story? Three music educators: Edward Barnes, who has taught Miranda's music at Juilliard; Howard Ho, a successful YouTuber with a forthcoming book about Hamilton; and Mateo Chavez Lewis, a Broadway Maven co-host who runs the Music Theatre Theory YouTube channel. You'll never listen to the musical of the decade the same way again!

Gone Too Soon: Tammy Faye, Swept Away, and Lempika

Join actors and creatives from Tammy Faye, Swept Away, and Lempicka as they reflect on the unique journeys of their shows. This candid conversation offers an inside look at the challenges these productions faced, the lessons they uncovered, and how their experiences can inspire and shape the future of theatre. Are you still salty that we never got an American Psycho OBCR? Do you lament missing out on Groundhog Day, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson or Side Show? Do the musicals that no one else talks about live rent-free in your head? The closing of a show is never easy, so let's share in that misery together.



Broadway Eulogies: A Time to Reflect, Grieve and Appreciate Shows Gone Too Soon

Presenters cordially invite you to a very dramatic BroadwayCon “funeral,” where we welcome attendees to eulogize their favorite show that was gone too soon. We'll bring the tissues, you bring the memories. Whether you prepare a speech or speak from the heart, know that you will be doing so amongst a group of supportive mourners who know just where you're coming from. Find others who remember that one show you can't seem to forget.



The Best of Both Worlds: Performing on Tour and on Broadway

Join this group of actors as they share their experiences of performing on tour and in New York. From adjusting to new audiences and venues to navigating the shift from a traveling cast to the Broadway spotlight, these actors will discuss the unique challenges and rewards of taking a show on the road and bringing it to the iconic Broadway stage. Whether they've played the same role or stepped into different parts within the same show, they’ll explore the flexibility, growth, and artistry required to perform in both environments.



The (In)Complete History of the American Musical in 60 Minutes or Less

Blast through more than 150 years of stage activity in this ridiculously comprehensive high-speed history of the American musical! Ben West, author of The Musical Theatre Report and curator of the Museum of Broadway's "Timeline Walls," will guide newcomers, fans, and afficionados on an exciting creative journey through the ins and outs of the art form, including a look at vaudeville, Tin Pan Alley, minstrelsy, nightclubs, burlesque, and the soldier shows of World War II. Weave through the many styles and sounds of the American musical's maturation in the mid-20th century; move through the discord of the late 1900s; and bound into the new millennium to discuss some recent favorites and flops. ALL IN 60 MINUTES OR LESS! Warning: This session will be both fun and informative - and practical - and interactive!



Hello Louis!

Come celebrate one of the greatest American musicians of all time with the creative team members of A Wonderful World. They’ll share about the process of capturing such a long and storied life on the stage and their own personal journeys with the production. We’ll discuss what it has been like to inhabit such an iconic, yet fraught, era of American history and why this story matters to audiences now more than ever. With Aurin Squire, Dewitt Fleming Jr, James Monroe Iglehart, Rickey Tripp, and Christina Sajous.



Anchors Aweigh: The Swept Away Journey from Page to Stage to Cast Album

Discover the journey of Swept Away with the cast and creative team, exploring the show’s evolution from its first readings to its Broadway debut. This panel will take you behind the scenes of the show’s journey, from its development at Berkeley Repertory Theatre to its run at Arena Stage, and finally to the Great White Way. Hear firsthand stories about the creative process, the challenges and triumphs along the way, and how the music of Swept Away has come to life on stage and now through its highly anticipated cast album.