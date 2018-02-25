Broadway at the Cabaret: Eva Noblezada, Sondheim Unplugged & More This Week!

What good is sitting alone in your room this week? If you don't already have plans to see a Broadway show, come out to see your favorite Broadway stars in a cabaret act instead. After Broadway orchestras begin their overtures, ensemble members take their dance breaks, and performers belt out their eleven o'clock numbers, the party continues at various cabaret venues throughout New York City.

Below, BroadwayWorld brings you our top Broadway acts that can't be missed this week, February 25- March 3, 2018. Come hear the music play!

Sondheim Unplugged

February 25 at Feinstein's/54 Below- BUY TICKETS!

BACK FOR SEASON EIGHT! A celebrated New York event since 2010, the BroadwayWorld and Bistro Award-winning series Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret's most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway's master composer. Expect tunes from A Little Night Music, Company, Into the Woods, Follies, Passion, Dick Tracy and more. Past special guests have included original Sondheim cast members such as Len Cariou, Jim Walton, Donna McKechnie, Chip Zien & more - so you never know who might drop in. Sondheim Unplugged is hosted by series creator Phil Geoffrey Bond, who will fill the audience in on Sondheimien facts, history & assorted tidbits of theatrical lore! Come join the party!

Broadway's Guilty Pleasures 2

February 25 at Green Room 42- BUY TICKETS!

After a sold out inaugural concert, "Broadway's Guilty Pleasures" is thrilled to be bringing its celebration of the irresistible musicals that we secretly adore to The Green Room 42 with BROADWAY'S GUILTY PLEASURES 2: DIAMONDS IN THE ROUGH. For one night only, some of Broadway's finest performers are belting out their favorite tunes to sing in the shower and, THIS TIME, we don't care if the neighbors (or, in this case, the critics) hear. This night, featuring songs from shows like High School Musical, SMASH, Wonderland, Starlight Express, Grease, and more, is not to be missed!

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

February 26 at Birdland- BUY TICKETS!

Think "American Idol" meets "The Tonight Show." Imagine Martin Short and Liza throw a hip house party around the baby grand...and you're invited!

Cast Party is a wildly popular happening that has brought Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night since 2003. It is the ultimate spot to mix and mingle with show folk and the people who love them. Cast Party is a hilariously impromptu variety show where showbiz superstars and up-and-comers deliver jaw-dropping musical performances and razzle-dazzle. Broadway legends, jazzers, cabaret divas, starry-eyed tourists and kids right off the bus take to the stage and entertain each other. If you have a voice, a dream and some sheet music, your Cast Party moment just might be at hand.

Eva Noblezada

February 26 at Green Room 42- BUY TICKETS!

How you know her: Miss Saigon

Through her favorite artists like Amy Winehouse and Frank Sinatra, Eva sings from her heart and reveals a side of her story you've never heard. Join her for an intimate evening of music, a good drink, and a wonderfully colorful set list.

Women Of The Wings Volume Ii: A Celebration Of Female Musical Theatre Writers

March 2 at Feinstein's/54 Below- BUY TICKETS!

After a sold out debut, this second edition of Women of the Wings: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers returns to Feinstein's/54 Below on March 2, 2018 to celebrate female musical theatre writers! It's an evening of new work and classic favorites. You'll hear songs that make you laugh, songs that make you cry, and songs that make you think differently about the world around you... all created by women who have made their mark on musical theatre. Volume II of this series will feature work from composers and lyricists such as Lynn Ahrens, Barbara Anselmi, Sara Bareilles, Kirsten Childs, Jenny Giering, Amanda Green, Keurim Colleen Her, Anna Jacobs, and Star Johnson.

