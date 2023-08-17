Broadway and West End Actor Chris Peluso Has Passed Away

He began his career performing in the Broadway production of Assassins in 2004.

By: Aug. 17, 2023

Obituaries
Broadway and West End Actor Chris Peluso Has Passed Away

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Broadway and West End stage actor Chris Peluso has died.

Chris Peluso has had a successful and extensive career as an actor in both the US and UK. He began his career performing in the Broadway production of Assassins in 2004. His other Broadway credits include Mamma Mia!, Lestat, and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.

Peluso also appeared on the first National Tour of Wicked in the ensemble. Regionally, he appeared in Ace in St. Louis and off-Broadway he was seen in The Glorious One in 2007. His West End credits include Miss Saigon, Show Boat and The Woman in White.




