Broadway and Screen Actor Camille Saviola Dies at Age 71

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Camille Saviola has died at age 71.

Saviola was a Broadway actor who appeared in Chicago as Matron Mama Morton from June-December 2003. She made her Broadway debut in Nine in 1982, playing the role of Mama Maddelena, and understudying the role of Saraghina.

Graduating from the High School of Music and Art, Saviola became lead singer of the Margo Lewis Explosion rock band in the 1970s and was signed to a disco contract in the late 1970s.

In addition to her stage work, Saviola appeared in many films and television series from 1984-2015, including The Purple Rose of Cairo, Remington Steele, Last Exit to Brooklyn, Betsy's Wedding, The Heights, Friends, Addams Family Values, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Sunset Park, Saving Grace, and many more.

She received a CableACE Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a made-for-cable movie for Nightlife.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy