Broadway Will Pay Tribute to Marin Mazzie at Memorial Service on October 25

It was announced today, by husband Jason Danieley, a celebration of the life and Broadway legacy of Marin Mazzie will take place at the Gershwin Theatre, October 25th beginning at 1:30pm, for friends, family and the theatre community. There will be performances and testimonials from loved ones and theatre colleagues to pay tribute to the three-time Tony Award nominee who passed away on September 13th after a three-year tenacious struggle with ovarian cancer. A dimming of all the marquees on Broadway took place on September 19th as a sign of the impact Marin made through her many appearances on Broadway and concert stages throughout the country.



"I wanted to toast Marin in a Broadway theatre surrounded by people who loved her since she spent so much of her life on stage and loved this community so much," said Danieley. "We are all still very much in mourning, but I know Marin would want us to celebrate, sing, and even laugh, and that's what we intend to do. The outpouring of love from hundreds and hundreds of fans and colleagues from the theatre world has been overwhelming and yet not surprising since she gave so much of herself to so many. She was a gifted actress and singer, but I think her incredible spirit and humanity even exceeded her talent."



Mazzie was a force of nature in some of the most significant Broadway musicals of the last three decades with three Tony nominations to her credit. A frequent interpreter of music by Stephen Sondheim, she received her first Tony nomination in the role of Clara in his musical "Passion" in 1994. Following that was her memorable turn, and second Tony nomination as Mother in the original production of Terrence McNally, Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty's "Ragtime" which opened on Broadway in 1998. And then came a tour de force performance, and third Tony nomination as Lilli Vanessi in the Tony-winning revival of "Kiss Me Kate" in 1999 opposite Brian Stokes Mitchell, a role she also repeated to acclaim in the West End.



Numerous other Broadway roles included Aldonza in the revival of "Man of La Mancha" in 2002, again opposite Stokes Mitchell; the larger-than-life Helen Sinclair in the musical adaptation of "Bullets Over Broadway" in 2014; and a heart-breaking performance in "Next To Normal" opposite Jason Danieley in 2010. She made a triumphant return to Broadway while still battling cancer as Anna Leonowens in Lincoln Center's Tony-winning revival of "The King & I" in 2016. Of that performance, Entertainment Weekly said: "With her stunning beauty, playful instincts and knockout voice, Mazzie delivers a fully-developed, vibrant portrait of a staunch English widow and mother whose enlightenment ideals captivate the ruler of a remote Asian nation who is looking to embrace Western culture, even though it leads to his own demise."



Veteran theatre critic Frank Rich wrote upon her passing: "I first fell for her after hearing a bootleg of James Lapine's late '80s La Jolla revival of 'Merrily.' Most recently: so moved as Anna in 'King & I.' Tragic loss. RIP."



In the last three years of her life, while still doing concerts and roles on and off Broadway, she devoted herself to advocating for awareness for ovarian cancer. She appeared on the 2017 television special "Stand Up To Cancer" and met with lawmakers on Capitol Hill and encouraged other citizens diagnosed with cancer to add their voice to debates over policy affecting patients and caregivers. She and Danieley also worked with performance venues to channel proceeds from ticket sales to contribute to The Cancer Support Community, the global nonprofit's network of affiliates, hospital and other health-care partners that provide $50 million in free services to individuals each year.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions for Marin Mazzie can be made to: Cancer Support Community; The Actors Fund; Ovarian Cancer Research Fund Allianace; and Western Michigan University's Barbara Marineau/Marin Mazzie Music Theatre Scholarship, which was created in 2003 with the proceeds of a benefit concert performed by Mazzie and Marineau at WMU, their alma mater.

To read Mazzie's full obituary, click here.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles

Include

More Hot Stories For You