Broadway Will Gather Next Month to Celebrate the Life of the Late Terrence McNally

Legendary Broadway playwright Terrence McNally passed away last year from complications due to coronavirus, and next month Broadway will finally get the chance to gather in person to memorialize his incredible life. The event will be held at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 W 45th St) on Monday, November 1 (4-6pm).

The celebration will be open to the public, though masks and proof of vaccination will be required to enter.

"Over the past year and a half I've learned a lot about family and friendship and community. I've learned a lot about the importance of rituals and the necessity of gathering with loved ones in the face of loss. And I've learned a lot about Terrence from people all over the world who have shared stories with me about the way he impacted their lives, personally and professionally," writes McNally's husband, Broadway producer Tom Kirdahy. "I am astonished by the reach of his work and the profound kindness extended to me by people from across the globe--be they intimate friends or perfect strangers. The outpouring of love has sustained me--but the pain of not being able to gather in person has not lessened."

