Broadway Watch Guide: Holidays 2022 - Where to Watch Jeremy Jordan, Amanda Kloots & More on TV This Holiday Season

As we welcome the most wonderful time of the year, Broadway fans will have much to be joyful about as dozens of Broadway stars appear on screen in holiday programs throughout the season.

From ABC's Beauty & the Beast special to Hallmark's A Holiday Spectacular starring The Rockettes, see which musical theatre stars will be popping up in new holiday films and specials in 2022!

Plus, stay tuned for our December Broadway Streaming Guide to see what Broadway stars you can enjoy on streaming services next month.

Steppin' Into the Holiday (Friday, November 25 at 8:00 PM ET on Lifetime)

Mario Lopez stars as a former Broadway star who returns to his hometown for Christmas after being abruptly fired as the host-producer-judge of the hit TV series "Celebrity Dance Off." He volunteers at his local dance studio for their Christmas performance to assist the owner in reviving the dance studio and falls in love along the way.

A Holiday Spectacular (Sunday, November 27 at 8:00 PM ET on Hallmark)

The Radio City Rockettes will come to Hallmark in "A Holiday Spectacular." The film stars Derek Klena, Ginna Claire Mason, and Eve Plumb. The film is set in 1958 when an heiress puts her wedding plans on hold in order to sneak up to New York City dance on stage in the Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall.

Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas (Thursday, December 1 at 8:00 PM ET on NBC)

A movie musical about the making of a network TV special, "Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas" is the frenetic backstage story and delightful on-camera results of Dolly's desire to uplift an exhausted world's spirits by sharing the unique "mountain magic" she has always found in and around Dollywood at Christmas. The movie musical stars Parton, Ana Gasteyer, Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon, Bryan Batt, and more.

Dolly Parton in Dolly's Magic Mountain Christmas on NBC

Fit For Christmas (Sunday, December 4 at 8:30 PM, ET on CBS)

Co-written, executive produced, and starring Amanda Kloots, the film follows a Christmas-obsessed fitness instructor teaching classes at her financially beleaguered community center in Mistletoe, Mont. She begins a holiday romance with a mysterious businessman, complicating his plans to turn the center into a more financially profitable resort.

Finding Harmony (Wednesday, December 14 on ABC)

For the last 13 years, chorus director David Brown has brought together complete strangers and healed communities by asking them to simply join a chorus. EGOT winner John Legend is calling upon David to bring his magic to his hometown of Springfield, Ohio. Audiences will see the magic of what happens when you invite complete strangers to sing together in this all-new special.

Beauty & the Beast: A 30th Celebration (Thursday, December 15 at 8:00 PM on ABC)

H.E.R. and Josh Groban lead a live action/animated hybrid special honoring 30 years of the classic Disney movie musical. The program will also feature Joshua Henry as Gaston, Martin Short as Lumiere, David Alan Grier as Cogsworth, Shania Twain as Mrs. Potts, and Rita Moreno as The Narrator.

A Christmas to Treasure (Friday, December 16 at 8:00 PM ET on Lifetime)

Broadway couple Kyle Dean Massey and Taylor Frey star in a new film about former best friends who reunite for one final hometown holiday treasure hunt. As the search unfolds, the romance between them may evolve into the greatest Christmastime treasure of all.

Hanukkah on Rye (Sunday, December 18 at 8:00 PM ET on Hallmark)

Jeremy Jordan will star alongside Lisa Loeb and Yael Grobglas in the new holiday film following a couple that was brought together by a matchmaker who realize that they are competing deli owners. It will take a Hanukkah miracle to keep their new romance together.

Christmas Takes Flight (Friday, December 23 at 9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT on CBS)

Waitress alum Katie Lowes stars in a film follows a holiday battle of wills between pilot Jenny Beckett (Lowes) and Matt Connor (Evan Williams), a CEO who purchases Jenny's airline. Matt's initiatives threaten Christmas when he cancels the airline's annual charitable benefit. Jenny rallies the community to help save the event and finds herself falling for him in the process.

Evan Williams and Katie Lowes in Christmas Takes Flight on CBS

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve (Saturday, December 31 at 8:00 p.m. EST. on ABC)

Emmy, Grammy, and Tony-award winner Billy Porter will be back in New Orleans as co-host to head up the Central Time Zone countdown. Billy co-hosted from New Orleans in 2019 and 2021, and Times Square in 2020. Liza Koshy, Jessie James Decker, and Ryan Seacrest will also serve as hosts in various locations.