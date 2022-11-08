Broadway Unites to Get Out the Vote!

It's Election Day 2022 and it's time to cast your vote! To celebrate this special day, some of Broadway's best have united to inspire you to get out to the polls.

Below, watch "Let's Vote. // "Right Side of History" by Eric Hutchinson- a special dance collaboration featuring Broadway veterans, Charlotte d'Amboise and Dana Moore , captured on the precipice of a consequential midterm election. "Sharing and finding strength together before we head to the polls," said the creators. "Dance along, sing along, and celebrate with us -- then let's vote, ya'll!"

Need a playlist to motivate your walk to the polls? BroadwayWorld has pulled together 40 of our favorite songs from musicals with political messages.

Enjoy songs from musicals like: Ragtime, Bloody, Bloody Andrew Jackson, 1776, Newsies, Assassins, South Pacific, Hamilton, Hair, Fiorello!, Urinetown, Grey Gardens, Merrily We Roll Along, and many more!

Don't forget to vote!