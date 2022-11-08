Broadway Unites to Get Out the Vote!
Make them hear you and cast your vote this Election Day.
It's Election Day 2022 and it's time to cast your vote! To celebrate this special day, some of Broadway's best have united to inspire you to get out to the polls.
Find your local polling place
Below, watch "Let's Vote. // "Right Side of History" by Eric Hutchinson- a special dance collaboration featuring Broadway veterans, Charlotte d'Amboise and Dana Moore, captured on the precipice of a consequential midterm election. "Sharing and finding strength together before we head to the polls," said the creators. "Dance along, sing along, and celebrate with us -- then let's vote, ya'll!"
Choreographers (in order of appearance) include: Valerie Lussac, Whitney G-Bowley, Bryan Knowlton, Dana Moore, Jorge Salas, Yuriko Miyake and Charlotte d'Amboise. Dancers include: Joel Ceruto, Matthew Davies, Jason Denton, Darrell T. Joe, Natalie Leonard, Donovan Mendelovitz, Erin Moore, Matthew Napoli, Lindsay Poulis, and Shauna Sorenson.
Need a playlist to motivate your walk to the polls? BroadwayWorld has pulled together 40 of our favorite songs from musicals with political messages.
Enjoy songs from musicals like: Ragtime, Bloody, Bloody Andrew Jackson, 1776, Newsies, Assassins, South Pacific, Hamilton, Hair, Fiorello!, Urinetown, Grey Gardens, Merrily We Roll Along, and many more!
Don't forget to vote!
Related Stories
From This Author - Team BWW
Broadway Unites to Get Out the Vote!
November 8, 2022
Watch 'Let's Vote. // 'Right Side of History' by Eric Hutchinson- a special dance collaboration featuring Broadway veterans, Charlotte d'Amboise and Dana Moore, captured on the precipice of a consequential midterm election.
Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 11/8/2022
November 8, 2022
Today's BroadwayWorld Daily Word Game is now live - can you guess today's word or phrase? The solution can be any theatre related word or phrase - a show title, performer, recognizable lyrical phrase, and more.
Broadway Buying Guide: November 7, 2022
November 7, 2022
Looking for the best deals on Broadway shows? Welcome to our new weekly guide to the most popular shows listed on BroadwayWorld. Check out which shows are selling this week, November 7, 2022.
COST OF LIVING Plays Final Broadway Performance
November 6, 2022
Broadway says goodbye to The Cost of Living on November 6. Manhattan Theatre Club's Broadway premiere of the Pulitzer Prize-winning play, written by Martyna Majok and directed by Obie Award winner Jo Bonney, plays its final performance at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.
Broadway Jukebox: Broadway's Best Political Anthems
November 5, 2022
Enjoy songs from musicals like: Ragtime, Bloody, Bloody Andrew Jackson, 1776, Newsies, Assassins, South Pacific, Hamilton, Hair, Fiorello!, Urinetown, Grey Gardens, Merrily We Roll Along, and many more!
November 8, 2022
Watch 'Let's Vote. // 'Right Side of History' by Eric Hutchinson- a special dance collaboration featuring Broadway veterans, Charlotte d'Amboise and Dana Moore, captured on the precipice of a consequential midterm election.
Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 11/8/2022
November 8, 2022
Today's BroadwayWorld Daily Word Game is now live - can you guess today's word or phrase? The solution can be any theatre related word or phrase - a show title, performer, recognizable lyrical phrase, and more.
Broadway Buying Guide: November 7, 2022
November 7, 2022
Looking for the best deals on Broadway shows? Welcome to our new weekly guide to the most popular shows listed on BroadwayWorld. Check out which shows are selling this week, November 7, 2022.
COST OF LIVING Plays Final Broadway Performance
November 6, 2022
Broadway says goodbye to The Cost of Living on November 6. Manhattan Theatre Club's Broadway premiere of the Pulitzer Prize-winning play, written by Martyna Majok and directed by Obie Award winner Jo Bonney, plays its final performance at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.
Broadway Jukebox: Broadway's Best Political Anthems
November 5, 2022
Enjoy songs from musicals like: Ragtime, Bloody, Bloody Andrew Jackson, 1776, Newsies, Assassins, South Pacific, Hamilton, Hair, Fiorello!, Urinetown, Grey Gardens, Merrily We Roll Along, and many more!