Broadway Unites in Support of Stacey's Drama Club for Georgia Runoffs- Donate Today!
Funds raised will be split between Rev. Raphael Warnock, Jon Ossoff and Stacey Abrams’ Fair Fight.
Early voting is well underway for the Georgia runoffs and Broadway veterans Rory O'Malley and Celia Keenan-Bolger are doing their part to unite the theatre community for change. The Tony nominees are calling for donations to Stacey's Drama Club via Twitter.
"I started #StaceysDramaClub with @celiakb because I KNOW that the theatre community is a powerful force for change," writes O'Malley. "Money is tight right now, but if you have anything to spare consider helping @fairfightaction win the Georgia runoffs!"
I started #StaceysDramaClub with @celiakb because I KNOW that the theatre community is a powerful force for change.- Rory O'Malley (@RoryOMalley) December 30, 2020
Money is tight right now, but if you have anything to spare consider helping @fairfightaction win the Georgia runoffs!
Chip in here: https://t.co/woiN2Mq1JI
Update: we just crossed $30K! Thanks to everyone in the Broadway community for coming together to support @ReverendWarnock @ossoff and @fairfightaction!- Celia Keenan-Bolger (@celiakb) December 30, 2020
Can you help us get to $40K by the end of today?
Chip in if you can: https://t.co/jc0P3Q0fOohttps://t.co/QJkZ1TXyXY
The page reads: "Calling all theatre nerds!!! Stacey Abrams needs your support to reach every voter in Georgia and make sure we turn the US Senate BLUE! The runoff election for both of these seats is January 5th. Donations here will be split between Rev. Raphael Warnock, Jon Ossoff and Stacey Abrams' organization: Fair Fight. The stakes could not be higher. Give what you can! Let's do this... a 5-6-7-8!"
DONATE TODAY!
