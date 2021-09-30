Broadway United Church of Christ Announces Sermon Series Based on Broadway Musicals

Broadway United Church of Christ on Manhattan's Upper West Side will offer the New York debut of "The Beatitudes of Broadway," a thought-provoking and entertaining sermon series from Rev. Dr. Michael Piazza, on Sunday, October 3, at 5 p.m. The seven-week limited engagement, which will use a different Broadway show as a modern lesson each week, begins with a look at the critically acclaimed "Bright Star," a five-time Tony Award nominee written and composed by Edie Brickell and Steve Martin. The series, which will be offered in person and online at Facebook and YouTube, also features special guests to share songs from the individual shows.

Rev. Piazza, BUCC's senior pastor, created the series in 2001 at the Cathedral of Hope in Dallas, Texas, known as the world's largest progressive Christian church with a predominantly lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer outreach. It proved wildly popular, and he went on to revive it at Virginia-Highland Church in Atlanta, Georgia, and First Presbyterian Church of New Canaan (Connecticut). This is the first time it will be offered in New York City.

"As a congregation of the United Church of Christ," Rev. Piazza said, "we believe God is still speaking and can do so through modern culture. With our wonderful city reopening, we thought this would be the perfect time to explore the lessons found in one of its greatest treasures, Broadway musicals." Other featured shows include "Come From Away," "Six," and "Hamilton," whose song "Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story" provides an apt theme for All Saints' Sunday, November 7.

Broadway United Church of Christ is one of New York City's historic churches, on the forefront of social justice and witness since 1840. BUCC took a national leadership role in the pre-Civil War abolition movement, was heavily involved in the struggle for women's suffrage and the ordination of women, and actively participated in the Civil Rights movement. Today, believing God's image is reflected in human variety, the Spirit calls the church to work for the rights and dignity of all people.