Broadway & Traditional Celtic Performers Unite for THE PIPES OF CHRISTMAS This Month
The concert will take place on Saturday, December 17th.
The Pipes of Christmas, New York's long-running Celtic Christmas concert will return to the Upper East Side on Saturday, December 17. Concerts - at 2 & 7 PM - will be held at Madison Avenue Presbyterian Church, 921 Madison Avenue (at 73rd Street).
The concert hosts a veritable "A-List" of veteran Broadway musicians. Veterans of MUSIC MAN, COME FROM AWAY, ALMOST FAMOUS, MUSIC MAN, JERSEY BOYS, WEST SIDE STORY, ON THE TOWN, and SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE.
In addition to Broadway and Lincoln Center musicians, the concert will host some of the finest Trad (Traditional Celtic) musicians in the world traveling from Scotland, Ireland and across the US. Actors from OUTLANDER and BRAVEHEART round out the cast.
According to producer Robert Currie, "We're honored to be part of the Broadway and Celtic Arts community. Proceeds from our concert go to a thriving music scholarship program." For additional information, visit the concert's website at www.pipesofchristmas.com.
