Six Broadway Theatres To Dim Lights For Marin Mazzie September 19th

The Broadway community mourns the loss of Tony Award® nominee and Theater Hall of Fame inductee Marin Mazzie, who passed away on Thursday, September 13 at age 57. The Committee of Theatre Owners has decided to dim the lights of the Al Hirschfeld, Broadhurst, Gershwin, Gerald Schoenfeld, St. James, and Nederlander Theatres in her memory on Wednesday, September 19 at exactly 6:45pm for one minute.

The theatres dimming lights in her memory are significant to Ms. Mazzie's career. She appeared in three productions at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre (formerly the Martin Beck Theatre) Man of La Mancha (2003); Kiss Me, Kate (1999); and Into the Woods (1987). Her only Broadway appearance in a play was at the Broadhurst Theatre in Enron (2010). She also performed in Passion (1994) at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (formerly the Plymouth Theatre) and in Bullets Over Broadway (2014) at the St. James Theatre. In 2017, Ms. Mazzie was inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame; her commemoration is at the Gershwin Theatre.

Although Ms. Mazzie never appeared at the Nederlander Theatre, her husband, Jason Danieley, currently appears in a featured role in Pretty Woman: The Musical at the theatre. The production will dedicate the performance that evening to her memory in addition to dimming the lights.

In addition, Ms. Mazzie also appeared in: The King and I (2016); Next To Normal (2010); Spamalot (2006); Ragtime(1998); and Big River (1985).

Ms. Mazzie received Tony Award nominations for Kiss Me, Kate (2000); Ragtime (1998); and Passion (1994).Furthermore she received several nominations for the Drama Desk Award.

Some of Ms. Mazzie's film and television credits include: "Tenure," "The Big C", "Nurse Jackie," "Game On," "Without a Trace," "Numb3rs," "Still Standing," "Stacked," "Jake in Progress," "Passion," and more.

Her full Broadway biography can be found on the Internet Broadway Database: https://www.ibdb.com/broadway-cast-staff/marin-mazzie-68268/#broadway

