Broadway Theatre Designers Help Build 1,520-seater Performance Hall in the Philippines

Makati City, Philippines--True to its commitment to transforming the old Santa Ana race track into an arts, entertainment, and culture-beating hub, Ayala Land Inc.'s Circuit Makati has been your go-to place for intimate theatrical shows, art gallery and auction events, and outdoor live performances. And as the city is slowly revitalizing its night entertainment landscape that shut down during the pandemic, ALI unveils its grandest performance space yet, the 10-story, 1,520-seater Samsung Performing Arts Theater, which has recently opened its doors.

With the main stage, which covers a total area of 250 square meters,16 dressing rooms, a rehearsal hall, and five lobbies, the Samsung Performing Arts Theater was designed by Theatre Projects Consultants, with offices in New York and London, along with acoustic professionals Akustiks, headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, and has offices in Mexico and Brazil. The two companies' combined project portfolio includes The Goodman Theatre in Chicago, Los Angeles Music Center at the Walt Disney Concert Hall, the Lyceum Theatre in the United Kingdom, Dubai Opera, New Amsterdam Theatre on Broadway, Esplanade, Theatres on the Bay in Singapore, and Theatre for a New Audience, Polonsky Shakespeare Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Locally, Theatre Projects Consultants and Akustiks have partnered with Filipino architects GF & Partners Architects and Filipino interior designers and siblings Cynthia and Ivy Almario, who carefully put together muted hues, such as gray, mahogany panels, and its somewhat whimsical blue carpet flooring with subdued shades of indigo blue and black for the interiors.

The new venue takes pride in its installation of Harlequin sprung floors, which originated in the UK over 40 years ago. These flooring materials were specially made for dancers--they reduce the risk of physical injuries caused by accidental impact, slipping, or falling.

"The theatre was thoughtfully designed to bring arts and culture to the forefront of enjoyment and enrichment of many Filipinos," said Christopher Mohnani, the theatre's managing director. "Aside from the audience, we considered our collaborating partners and talents to ensure they would feel safe and comfortable as they perform in our facilities."

"We wanted to introduce a theatre at par with global standards and to solidify further Makati City's position as the leading city for arts and culture," Mr. Mohnani added. These besides positioning the theatre as a sophisticated and inclusive safe space.

Half-way through 2022, the Samsung Performing Arts Theater will be home to two much-awaited stage musicals: the hit Filipino musical "Mula Sa Buwan," a reimagining of Edmond Rostand's classic play Cyrano de Bergerac, which premieres on August 26, 2022, and the hit West End rock musical "We Will Rock You," which features the songs of the British rock band Queen, which premieres on October 27, 2022.

The Samsung Performing Arts Theater is located inside the Circuit Makati estate, along Hippodrome Street, Makati City.

Photos: Ed Simon