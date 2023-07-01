Broadway Streaming Guide: July 2023 - Where to Watch HAMILTON SING-ALONG & More

This July, Broadway fans can beat the summer heat with a cool new lineup of television shows and movies to binge. From the new sing-along version of Hamilton to some Broadway favorites starring in new streaming shows, check out what's coming to streaming services this month!

Look below to see what movies and television shows you should tune into this July!

Theatre Movies & TV

Hamilton Sing-Along Version (Now Streaming, Disney+)

Just in time for Fourth of July weekend, this week also marks the three-year anniversary of “Hamilton’s” debut on Disney+. In celebration, fans can take a shot at the most complicated verses from the musical by following along with the on-screen lyrics as they watch the film starring Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Renée Elise Goldsberry, and more.

Mamma Mia! (Now Streaming, Peacock)

The 2008 film adaption of the hit ABBA musical comes to Peacock, starring Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Christine Baranski, and more.

Hailey’s on It! (Now Streaming, Disney+)

Disney Junior's new musical series is led by Auli'i Cravalho and features the voices of Bebe Neuwirth, Nik Dodani, and more. A digital soundtrack with six original songs is set for release on June 9 on Walt Disney Records. Emmy Award-nominated Matthew Tishler ("High School Musical: The Musical: The Series") and Emmy Award-nominated Andrew Underberg ("The J Team") are the series' songwriters and composers.

Big Nate (July 7, Paramount+)

Ali Stroker returns as Amy in the new season of Big Nate, based on the best-selling children’s books and comic strip written and drawn by acclaimed author and cartoonist Lincoln Peirce. The series also features Dove Cameron, Nik Dodani, and more.

Foundation Season Four (July 14, Apple TV+)

Terrence Mann stars in the brand-new season of “Foundation,” the epic saga from storyteller David S. Goyer. The series is based on Isaac Asimov’s award-winning stories, and featuring an international cast led by Emmy-nominated actors Jared Harris and Lee Pace.

Happiness For Beginngers (July 27, Netflix)

Following her Broadway debut in Peter Pan Goes Wrong, Ellie Kemper plays a newly-divorced woman who decides she needs a reset and signs up for the “Adventure of a Lifetime!” The adventure, also featuring Blythe Danner, is a backcountry survival course hiking the Appalachian Trail with a group of oddball strangers.

Heels (July 28, STARZ)

Alison Luff, Josh Segarra, Emmy Raver-Lampman, and more star in the second season of the critically-acclaimed drama "Heels," the small-town sports drama series based on a wrestling league in rural Georgia. "Heels" is aptly named after the wrestling term for a villain or antagonist.