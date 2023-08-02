Broadway Streaming Guide: August 2023 - Where to Watch HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE SERIES & More

See what movies, television, and music you should tune into this August!

By: Aug. 02, 2023

This August, Broadway fans can beat the summer heat new movies, television shows, and albums to stream. From new seasons of Only Murders in the Building and High School Musical: the Musical: the Series to solo albums by Idina Menzel and Reneé Rapp, check out what's coming to streaming services this month!

Look below to see what movies, television, and music you should tune into this August!

Theatre TV & Film

Heels (Season Two) (Now Streaming, Starz)
A small-town sports drama series based on a wrestling league in rural Georgia, “Heels" is aptly named after the wrestling term for a villain or antagonist. Most stories center around heroes vs. villains, but in wrestling, it’s faces vs. heels. The series features Broadway alums Alison Luff and Emmy Raver-Lampman. Watch the series here.

Only Murders in the Building (Season 3) (August 8, Hulu)
The latest season of Hulu's hit musical comedy series gets a Broadway musical twist with Meryl Streep, Ashley Park, Andrea MartinJackie HoffmanWesley TaylorLinda Emond, and more joining previous stars Steve MartinMartin Short and Selena Gomez. The season also features original music by Sara Bareilles, Michael R. Jackson, Marc ShaimanScott WittmanBenj Pasek, and Justin Paul. Watch the series here.

High School Musical: the Musical: the Series (Season 4) (August 9, Disney+)
Tony nominee Julia Lester, Kate Reinders, Joshua Bassett, Frankie Rodriguez, and more star in the final season of Disney's hit musical series. Additionally, “High School Musical” franchise alumni Corbin BleuMonique ColemanLucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed and Kaycee Stroh will play themselves, resurrecting their “High School Musical” roles. Watch the series here.

Red, White & Royal Blue (August 11, Prime Video)
Red, White & Royal Blue marks the feature film directing debut of Tony Award-winning playwright Matthew López (The Inheritance, Some Like It Hot) and stars Taylor Zakhar Perez, Uma Thurman, Nicholas Galitzine, Sharon D. Clarke, Stephen Fry, and more. 

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah! (August 25, Netflix)
You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah! is the new Adam Sandler comedy film starring Idina Menzel, Jackie Hoffman, and more. It follows the planning of two best friends' bat mitzvahs when middle school drama threaten their friendship and their rite of passage. Watch the film here.

Theatre Music

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Final Season Soundtrack) (August 10)
The 28-song original soundtrack showcases a broad range of music, featuring new original songs and music from "High School Musical 3” and across the “High School Musical” franchise. The album features original High School Musical cast members Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, and Kaycee Stroh and series cast members Julia Lester, Kate Reinders, Joshua Bassett, and more. Pre-order here.

"Drama Queen" by Idina Menzel (August 18)
Idina Menzel's entrance into disco pop featuring collaborations with Nile Rodgers, Jake Shears, Justin Tranter, Sir Nolan, Simon Wilcox, and more. Tracks include "Move, "Beast," "Paradise" (with Nile Rodgers), "Make Me Hate Me," "Royalty," and more. Pre-order here.

"Snow Angel" by Reneé Rapp (August 18)
Mean Girls on Broadway and movie musical star Reneé Rapp releases her debut album featuring hit singles like "Talk Too Much" and "Snow Angel." Rapp released her debut EP, "Everything to Everyone," in November of 2022, featuring seven tracks, including "Too Much" and "In the Kitchen." Pre-order the album here.



