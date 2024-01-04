Broadway Stars Premiere Family Variety Show LET YOU BE YOU at Mastercard Midnight Theatre

The performance is on Monday, January 29th at 7:00pm.

By: Jan. 04, 2024

POPULAR

Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming! Photo 1 Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming!
The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year Photo 2 The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year
2 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 3 2 Broadway Shows Close Today
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Sets Streaming Premiere Date Photo 4 WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Sets Streaming Premiere Date

Broadway Stars Premiere Family Variety Show LET YOU BE YOU at Mastercard Midnight Theatre

Multi-award winning producer and director Meredith Sharkey brings Let You Be You, a musical family variety show to Mastercard Midnight Theatre. Let You Be You is premiering at Mastercard Midnight Theatre as a live show, inspired by the classic children's project “Free To Be… You and Me”  by Marlo Thomas & Friends. Let You Be You is a celebration for all ages, taking on the important lessons and social issues faced by today's families. You'll be taken on a journey through musical numbers, sketches and stories told by a vibrant range of celebrity talent. This variety special premieres featuring performances from Richard Kind, David Krumholtz, Emily Skinner, Annette O'Toole, Peter Francis James, Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill), Maria Christina-Oliveras (Hadestown), Troy Iwata (Dash and Lily), Jeffrey Cornelius (Dear Evan Hansen), Ato Blankson-Wood, Jojo Fleites and more. You can catch Let You Be You at Mastercard Midnight Theatre on Monday, January 29th at 7:00pm. Tickets on sale here.

 

Like many families with children, Meredith Sharkey found herself wondering how to raise caring and compassionate little people in today's world. As a veteran director, producer, showrunner and beyond (MTV, VH1, E!, Bravo, A&E, Discovery, Lifetime, TLC and more), creating a piece of entertainment for families to enjoy and learn from would be a new creative endeavor. She enlisted in the help of her talented friend comedian Seth Herzog (Host and Executive Producer), the resident comedian for NBC's Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. He has also hosted two comedy science shows for the National Geographic channel and has had hilarious appearances on shows like Broad City, 30 Rock and beyond. Actor, musician, writer and director Randy Redd also came on board. As an actor, his Broadway credits include Parade, Ring of Fire and Million Dollar Quartet. As a writer, his first play, Mississippi Sugar was developed and produced at The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis. He is currently developing several new works for theatre, TV, and film. Finally, friend and collaborator Robin Skye came on board. Skye is a singer/songwriter, actor, and dedicated supporter of the arts. As an actor, her Broadway, Film and theatre credits include Parade, Sunset Boulevard, Southern Comfort (Public Theater), A Doll's Life, The Wire and Blue Bloods, to name a few. As an investor in Broadway and Film, she has produced many of her own club acts over the years and is currently producing the new musical Normal Teenage Girl. 

 

This core group all started with the idea that today's families are faced with an unprecedented ecosystem of social and emotional challenges, politics, identity, conflict, war and so much more. But while these can be difficult topics, there is also hope for carving out a creative space to cultivate empathy, compassion and acceptance. Let You Be You would be just that.

 

With contributors from across the theatre and entertainment world, Let You Be You uses music, poems and more to create an exciting variety show, weaving together diverse voices, experiences, perspectives and bodies. The message is one that resonates with so many today, that all people in different shapes, colors, sizes and identities make the world a more interesting, unique and wonderful place. 

 

Contributors include Academy Award nominee, writer and director Richard LaGravenese, Tony and Grammy Award winner Charlie Rosen, writer Khalehla Rixon, Composers Joe Kinosian and Joel Waggoner, Broadway actors Dan Mills and Randy Redd, Chris Barron of the Spin Doctors, award winning writer and comedian Adam Ceschin, Second City alumni Lachrisa Grandberry.

All proceeds will go to New Yorkers For Children (NYFC). Founded in 1996, NYFC is a unique nonprofit organization that does both direct service and intermediary work to improve the well-being of youth and families in the child welfare system, with an emphasis on older youth aging out of foster care.




RELATED STORIES

1
This Weeks New Classifieds on BWW - 1/4/2024 Photo
This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 1/4/2024

This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 1/4/2024 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.

2
Ethan Slater Will Be Out of SPAMALOT Until January 21 Photo
Ethan Slater Will Be Out of SPAMALOT Until January 21

Ethan Slater, who currently stars as Historian/Herbert in Spamalot on Broadway, has revealed that he will be out of the show for upcoming performances in January. Slater shared on Instagram that he will return on January 21.

3
PRISCILLA THE PARTY! Based on PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT Opens in London Photo
PRISCILLA THE PARTY! Based on PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT Opens in London

PRISCILLA THE PARTY!, based on the musical Priscilla Queen of the Desert, is coming to London in March. The new production comes to HERE @ Outernet in London’s Soho beginning 3 March.

4
Worlds First Immersive Elvis AI Show to Open in London Photo
World's First Immersive Elvis AI Show to Open in London

Elvis Presley fans will have the opportunity to feel up close and personal to the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.  British company Layered Reality, the UK’s leading immersive entertainment specialist, is set to launch “Elvis Evolution” in Central London this November with multiple cities to follow including Las Vegas, Tokyo and Berlin.

More Hot Stories For You

PRISCILLA THE PARTY! Based on PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT Opens in London in MarchPRISCILLA THE PARTY! Based on PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT Opens in London in March
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 4th, 2024Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 4th, 2024
Photo: MISS SAIGON Stars Lea Salonga and Jonathan Pryce Reunite At OLD FRIENDS in the West EndPhoto: MISS SAIGON Stars Lea Salonga and Jonathan Pryce Reunite At OLD FRIENDS in the West End
Join a Meet & Greet With Gavin Creel and More at WALK ON THROUGH Special PerformanceJoin a Meet & Greet With Gavin Creel and More at WALK ON THROUGH Special Performance

Videos

Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer Video
Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer
Photos & THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Sings National Anthem Video
Photos & THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Sings National Anthem
Wayne Brade on 'Black Joy' in THE WIZ Video
Wayne Brade on 'Black Joy' in THE WIZ
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
WICKED
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
MJ THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You