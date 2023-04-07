Broadway Stage Managers Beverly Jenkins and Andrea Saraffian to Join NYCCT Meet the Parent Discussion

New York City Children's Theater (NYCCT) - will host their third live stream of the MEET THE PARENT discussion series for their 26th season, hosted by Broadway actress ANIKA LARSEN with guests Beverly Jenkins and Andrea Saraffian.

This episode will be presented live on YouTube and features a lively, informative discussion with other parents working in the theatre community. The event will take place on Monday, April 10th, at 7:30 p.m.

Ms. Larsen, the mother of two, was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance in the Carole King musical BEAUTIFUL and recently appeared on Broadway in ALMOST FAMOUS. She is a New York City Children's Theater's Board of Directors member.

Ms. Larsen says, "It was simply thrilling last season to have such honest and fun conversations with such fabulous and accomplished guests-not about their careers, but about the parenting happening alongside their careers. And it was especially gratifying to hear them say how excited they were to have conversations they otherwise never get to have. I can't wait to do more deep diving this season into the joys and struggles of it all!"

Executive Director Cathy Hung adds, "We are thrilled to have the incredibly talented Anika Larsen as the host of our Meet the Parent series. Throughout the year, we invite parents to join us for insightful conversations with special guests as Anika delves into the joys and challenges of parenthood and how it intersects with their career paths. These events remind us that we're all in this together, and we look forward to celebrating the diverse experiences that make up our shared humanity."

To register for this free event, please visit

Click Here

Beverly Jenkins has stage managed over 20 Broadway shows, including A Bronx Tale, In the Heights, Shrek, Avenue Q, Aida, Sweet Charity, Oklahoma, The Lion King, Bring in Da Noise/Bring in Da Funk, Miss Saigon, Hadestown and more. She is a co-founder of Broadway and Beyond, an organization that provides opportunities to aspiring and current stage managers of color to learn from industry insiders through free networking and educational events.

Andrea Saraffian has stage managed many Broadway shows, including Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Rock of Ages, Catch Me If You Can, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Cry-Baby, Taboo, and Follies

New York City Children's Theater's Meet the Parent series is designed to provide opportunities for our adult audience members to connect with us and each other around issues important to them as parents, grandparents, caretakers, and fans of theater. Previous events have included Six-Time Tony Award Winner Audra McDonald, Tony Award Winner Joana Gleason, Academy Award Winner Cameron Crowe, Tony Award Winner Tom Kitt, Children's Music Superstar Laurie Berkner; The NY Times Chief Theater Critic Jesse Green; Tony Award Nominees Kathleen Chalfant and Sybille Pearson; and many more.

New York City Children's Theater's mission is to promote children's literacy and social development through accessible, professional theater productions and arts-in-education programs. Our programs cultivate children's growth in the areas of emotional intelligence, community building, and responsible decision-making. The result is empathetic, creative, and independent thinkers who make a positive impact on their world.

For 26 years, New York City Children's Theater's local and nationally recognized arts-in-education programs and professional theater productions have served over 400,000 children and adults across all five boroughs and surrounding communities in the tri-state area.

To learn more, visit Click Here. Facebook, Instagram, & YouTube: @nycchildrenstheater