Broadway Stage Management Symposium is Offering Free Online Sessions for Stage Mangers
Stage Management is extremely difficult to practice in a vacuum, so the Broadway Stage Management Symposium (BSMS) is offering a way for stage managers to learn new technologies and skills while sheltering in place. Free weekly online sessions will offer a deep dive into a variety of different programs and apps specifically designed to serve the unique needs and challenges of stage managers, and help them be more efficient.Each week will focus on a program and/or app that is designed to help stage managers be more efficient.
This week, Friday, April 3rd at 4:00pm is The Empty Space and their product, Virtual Callboard.
Future sessions currently scheduled are: Propared (production planning software), CallQ (virtual show calling training), Stage Write (blocking, tracking, & more), Cue2Cue (online show book), and more to come.
It is often challenging for stage managers to have the time to learn the benefits of new and existing technologies when in production, so now that we are not in rehearsals or performances, we can provide a way to take advantage of the available time.
Registration is required, but all sessions are 100% free and open to all. BSMS & their tech partners will also make a donation to BCEFA.
Register for session #1 here: https://event.webinarjam.com/register/22/62z6gu6
Weekly registration info will be posted on the Symposium social media accounts:
Twitter: @broadwaysym
Instagram: instagram.com/broadwaysymposium/
Facebook: facebook.com/broadwaysymposium
The full conference of the Broadway Stage Management Symposium will be May 30th & 31st. If they are unable to gather in person, the BSMS will be offered in a robust online format. Details at www.broadwaysymposium.com
TECHNOLOGY FOR STAGE MANAGERS
Friday 4/3: www.theemptyspace.com/
Friday: 4/10: www.propared.com/
Friday: 4/17 http://www.callq.uk.com/
Friday: 4/24: www.stagewritesoftware.com/
Friday, 5/1: https://cue-to-cue.dk/
