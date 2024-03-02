Broadway San Diego Reveals 24-25 Season, Featuring KIMBERLY AKIMBO, BACK TO THE FUTURE, and More

Broadway San Diego has announced their 2024-25 season.

The 2024-25 Broadway San Diego season includes Kimberly Akimbo from October 8 through 13th, 2024; Back to the Future from January 14 through 19th, 2025; Some Like It Hot from January 28 through February 2, 2025; Wicked from February 5 through March 2, 2025; A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical from May 27 through June 1, 2025; Moulin Rouge from June 24 through July 6, 2025; and Shucked from August 12 through 17, 2025.

For season tickets and more information, visit https://www.broadwaysd.com/.

About Broadway San Diego

Broadway/San Diego made its original debut as the “San Diego Playgoers” in 1976, after presenting Equus at the Spreckels Theatre in Downtown San Diego. For several years, San Diego Playgoers presented shows at the Fox Theatre (now Copley Symphony Hall) and the Spreckels, before establishing a permanent home at the San Diego Civic Theatre in 1986, with occasional presentations at the other venues including the Historic Balboa Theatre

In 2001, San Diego Playgoers celebrated 25 years of presenting the Best of Broadway by becoming Broadway/San Diego, and announced its largest season to date.

Now celebrating 40+ years, Broadway/San Diego has presented over 375 shows and events, including the record-setting blockbusters The Phantom of the Opera, Miss Saigon, The Producers, Les Misérables, Disney’s The Lion King, The Book of Mormon and Wicked.

About Nederlander Theatres

Founded by David T. Nederlander in 1912, The Nederlander Organization is currently in its 4th generation of theatre development, ownership, management and production under the guidance of James L. Nederlander.

The Nederlander family owns, operates, and presents in theaters across the globe and is responsible for producing, co-producing, booking and investing in some of the world’s most successful musicals, revivals and touring productions.