Broadway Rewind: Watch Scenes from PRIVATE LIVES with Kim Cattrall!

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Today, we rewind to 2011, when the seventh revival of Noel Coward's Private Lives arrived on Broadway starring Kim Cattrall and Paul Gross. The play opened at the Music Box Theatre on November 17, where it played for 53 performances.

Private Lives is a 1930 comedy of manners in three acts by Noël Coward. It concerns a divorced couple who, while honeymooning with their new spouses, discover that they are staying in adjacent rooms at the same hotel.

Watch scenes from the 2011 revival below!





