Broadway Rewind: Watch Chazz Palminteri in Scenes from A BRONX TALE on Broadway!

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Today we rewind to 2007, when Chazz Palminteri's autobiographical one-man show A Bronx Tale came to Broadway. It tells the coming-of-age story of Calogero Anello, a young New Yorker torn between the temptations of organized crime and the values of his hardworking father. It originally premiered in Los Angeles in the 1980s, before moving Off-Broadway. After a film version involving Palminteri and Robert DeNiro was released in 1993, a musical version of the story opened on Broadway in 2016.

Check out original scenes below!





Related Articles