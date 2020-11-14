Broadway Rewind: WAR PAINT Arrives on Broadway with Patti LuPone & Christine Ebersole!

Today we rewind to 2017...

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Today we rewind to 2017, when War Paint opened at the Nederlander Theatre, where it ran for 236 performances. Led by Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole, the musical featured a book by Doug Wright, music by Scott Frankel, lyrics by Michael Korie, choreography by Christopher Gattelli, and direction by Michael Greif.

War Paint tells the remarkable story of cosmetics titans Helena Rubinstein and Elizabeth Arden, who defined beauty standards for the first half of the 20th Century. Brilliant innovators with humble roots, both women were masters of self-invention who sacrificed everything to become the country's first major female entrepreneurs. They were also fierce competitors, whose 50-year tug-of-war would give birth to an industry that would forever change the face of America. From Fifth Avenue society to the halls of Congress, their intense rivalry was ruthless, relentless and legendary-pushing both women to build international empires in a world dominated by men.

Below, watch highlights from the show!

