Broadway Rewind: THE WEDDING SINGER Says 'I Do' on Broadway!

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

This episode of Broadway Rewind takes a look at two Broadway musicals, Hot Feet, which is a modern retelling of The Red Shoes, directed and choreographed by Maurice Hines, who on opening night told BroadwayWorld's own Richard Ridge, "I'm so proud and really happy and honored."

But first, the episode starts off with a look at The Wedding Singer, based on the popular Adam Sandler film. It starred newcomer Stephen Lynch and joining him in the role of Julie, the waitress with a heart of gold, was one Broadway's loveliest leading ladies, Laura Benanti. The musical features a score by Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin and a book by Begluin and Tim Herlihy. Rounding out the cast was Kevin Cahoon, Matthew Saldivar, Amy Spanger, Rita Gardner, Felicia Finley and Richard H. Blake. Benanti told Ridge, "I'm really proud of it. It's nice to play the girl next door. I have never done that. This is really my first brand new Broadway musical. So, I have learned a lot."





