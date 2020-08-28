Broadway Rewind: LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST Makes Music in Central Park

Today we rewind to 2013!

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Today we rewind to 2013, when Love's Labour's Lost arrived at Central Park's Delacorte Theatre. The Public Theater production opened on August 12. Directed by Alex Timbers, the musical features songs by Michael Friedman and starred Daniel Breaker, Kevin Del Aguila, Colin Donnell, Rachel Dratch, Andrew Durand, Kimiko Glenn, Jeff Hiller, Rebecca Naomi Jones,Justin Levine, Patti Murin, Lucas Near-Verbrugghe, Bryce Pinkham, Charlie Pollock, Caesar Samayoa, Maria Thayer, and Audrey Lynn Weston.

In LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST, romance, revelry and enchanting music ignite in this contemporary yeT Lovingly faithful musical adaptation of Shakespeare's comedy. The King and his best buds decide at their five-year college reunion to swear off the joys of women. But when four cute, clever girls from their past show up, they're forced to reconsider all of that nonsense! Smart, sexy, outrageous, and irreverent, LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST is a madcap celebration of true love and coming of age.

Below, watch highlights from the musical!

