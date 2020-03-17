Broadway Rewind: HAIR Let's the Sun Shine In Again in 2009!

As Broadway braces for a month of darkness, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until April 13. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

In 2009, four decades after it originally rocked the world, Hair returned under the direction of Diane Paulus. The production, which started at The Public Theater's Shakespeare in the Park the previous summer, opened at the Al Hirschfeld Theater on March 31, 2009. The cast included some of Broadway's best, including Cassie Levy, Will Swenson, Sasha Allen, Allison Case, Kacie Sheik, Bryce Ryness, Jay Armstrong Johnson and future Tony winner, Gavin Creel.

"We close out the episode celebrating the 60's love tribal rock musical Hair, which returned to Broadway for the first time in over 30 years," recalls BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "The show's composer Galt MacDermot told me, 'It's totally amazing. 40 years later, we are in another era, but it seems to have the same affect, even more so'. Book writer and Lyricist James Rado said, 'Well it's been part of a plan. We wanted to bring it back. We worked on the text, some of the lyrics, couple of new songs and making it as strong as possible and I feel like we worked with a director who understood that process and went along helping us to great results.'"

Watch below as we transport you back to the 2009 opening night and give you a peek at another show from the same season, Waiting for Godot, starring Nathan Lane and Bill Irwin.





Related Articles