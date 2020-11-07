Broadway Rewind: AN AMERICAN IN PARIS Dances to Broadway

Today we rewind to 2015...

Today we rewind to 2015, when An American in Paris opened at the Palace Theatre, where it played for 623 performances. Directed and choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon, An American in Paris was inspired by the Academy-Award winning film, and starred Robert Fairchild, Leanne Cope, Veanne Cox, Jill Paice, Brandon Uranowitz, and Max von Essen.

An American In Paris is the romantic story of a young American soldier, a beautiful French girl and an indomitable European city, each yearning for a new beginning in the aftermath of war.

Below, watch highlights from the show!

