Broadway Records Releases Original Cast Recording of BOCA BOUND

Broadway Records announced today that the original cast recording of Boca Bound is now available on all digital platforms.

Boca Bound is the story of Nadine, a woman who has spent her adult life building her career and seeking fulfillment from her work. After a successful career as a copyright attorney in New York, she reaches the age of 65 and must retire from her firm. Now without work to fill her days, she finds herself struggling with loneliness. Widowed with two absent children, there is no one for Nadine to share the days with. After confiding in her lifelong friend who lives in Boca Raton, Nadine reluctantly accepts an invitation come for a visit-a truly life changing visit! Boca Bound takes us along on Nadine's journey as she comes to grips with the truth about herself, the choices she has made, and what she must do now to find happiness!

"It was a joy to write Boca Bound because it is so honest and relatable," said playwright Bonnie Logan. "I wanted to explore the struggles that people face as they age, particularly with their adult children. It was also important to me to look at the fluid and fragile dynamic of best friend relationships over a lifetime. And of course, no story about aging would be complete without focusing on the unique challenges of finding love later in life! Boca Bound is about being brave, facing the truth, and never giving up on a dream!"

"Boca Bound provided me with an exceptional story that combined elements of humor and drama," said composer/lyricist Richard Peshkin. "As a composer, I am delighted to provide audiences with songs that, in one scene, make you laugh - in another scene, feel the deepest emotions that came from my heart-and in other scenes just experience the pulsing rhythms that hopefully the audience will leave the theater humming and snapping their fingers to. Writing the score to Boca Bound culminated my life-long dream to share my music with the world."

The recording is produced by Michael J Moritz Jr. The cast of Boca Bound includes Gail Byer, Steve Carroll, Philip Chaffin, J.R. Coley, Justin Figueroa, Peter Librach, Missy McArdle, Janna Morrison, Colleen Pagano, Neva Rae Powers, Troy Stanley and Ashley Wilcox.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You