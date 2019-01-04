Broadway Records Announces the Original Soundstage Recording of EMMA

Broadway Records today announced that Emma (Original Soundstage Recording) will be released digitally on Friday, January 11, 2019 and in stores on Friday, January 25, 2019. The album is currently available for pre-order atwww.BroadwayRecords.com, and will be available at the Broadway Records booth at BroadwayCon.

Emma, a timeless love story from one of the most widely read writers of all time, is a musical that will entice modern audiences to fall in love again with one of Jane Austen's most adored characters. Tony nominee Paul Gordon's (Jane Eyre, Daddy Long Legs) critically acclaimed stage adaptation keeps the beautiful language of Austen intact. Based on Jane Austen's classic novel about youthful confidence and misconstrued romance, this musical has been given a mid-century modern aesthetic at The Westside Theatre where it was filmed this past spring. The cast featuresKelli Barrett (Broadway's Doctor Zhivago, Wicked ) as the titular character, as well as Caitlin Brooke, Lauren "Coco" Cohn, Adam Daveline, Richert Easley, Timothy Gulan, Brian Herndon, Pamela Winslow Kashani, Dani Marcus, Don Richard, Sharon Rietkerk, and Will Reynolds.

The creative team includes: Alice Brooks (Director of Photography), Dara Wishingrad (Production Designer), Ally Rice (Editor), Brad Haak (Music Supervisor & Director), Kara Branch (Costume Designer), Benjamin Weill (Lighting Designer), Seth Huling (Sound Designer) and Wendy Seyb (Choreographer). Emma is produced by Streaming Musicals, Apples and Oranges Studios, Triptyk Studios, Tom D'Angora and Emma Market Development LLC. Emma is currently available to stream at www.streamingmusicals.com.

Track Listing:

Queen Anne's Lace I Made the Match Myself Relations A Gentleman's Daughter The Portrait The Argument Should We Ever Meet Have a Piece of Cake Mr. Robert Martin Home The Recital Pride and Sense So This is How Love Feels Humiliation Emma Stranger Things Have Happened The Epiphany Badly Done Emma (Reprise) Finale

Broadway Records (Van Dean, President) is the Grammy® winning record label dedicated to preserving musical theatre and theatre vocalists. Recent releases include the Grammy® and Tony Award-winning The Color Purple (2015 revival), the Grammy® nominated Matilda The Musical andFiddler on the Roof (2015 revival), the Tony Award® winning revival of Once On This Island, Anastasia, Bandstand, My Fair Lady, Groundhog Day, The Lightning Thief and NBC's television events, "The Wiz Live!" and "Peter Pan Live!". The label's critically-acclaimed "Live at Feinstein's/54 Below" series features top Broadway stars including Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, Annaleigh Ashford, Norbert Leo Butz, Sierra Boggess, Laura Benanti, Emily Skinner & Alice Ripley, Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp, Micky Dolenz and many others. Broadway Records launched the Broadway for Orlando initiative (in partnership with creators Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley) culminating in the all-star benefit single, "What the World Needs Now is Love," which leaped to #1 on iTunes with no radio airplay. Broadway Records philanthropic endeavors also include the From Broadway With Love benefit concerts for Sandy Hook, Orlando (Emmy Award for Sound) and Parkland. To learn more, visit BroadwayRecords.com.

Related Articles