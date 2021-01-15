Broadway Records Announces the Launch of Broadway Records Radio

Broadway Records (https://www.broadwayrecords.com) announced today the launch of Broadway Records Radio on the Dash digital radio network. Broadway Records Radio may be found on the Dash Radio App (available on 50+ platforms - inside nearly every connected car service, smart home product, and iOS device) and by going to www.dashradio.com/broadway .

"We are proud to partner with Dash Radio to create an advertising-free streaming channel dedicated to showtunes and Broadway stars - all at no cost to the listener," says Van Dean, President of Broadway Records. "Broadway fans have clearly shown us that their hunger to consume cast recordings is strong, even in the wake of Broadway's shutdown. Playlists for the station feature hundreds of songs from the Broadway Records catalogue including fan favorites, staff picks, live recordings of concerts by Broadway stars as well as selections from new works on their way to Broadway."

Dash Radio is the global leader in curated, lean-back audio experiences. Since its 2015 launch, Dash has become the world's largest all-original digital broadcaster, empowering many of the world's most prominent artists, influencers and brands to take radio over the top, directly to fans, without fees or subscriptions. Featuring over 80 curator-championed original stations, Dash is available on 50+ platforms - inside nearly every connected car service, smart home product, and iOS device. With no traditional commercials, Dash Radio offers fans the perfect music discovery experience free of charge, while offering brands a more authentic and effective way to engage these audiences worldwide. For more information, please visit dashradio.com.